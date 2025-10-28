Dangote Advises NNPCL To Increase 7.2% Stake In Refinery

The President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited can increase its 7.2 per cent stake in the Dangote refinery.

Speaking in an interview with S&P Global Commodity Insights, he said that this would only happen after he must have proven to the NNPC Ltd what the refinery can do.

Dangote was quoted as saying: “The door remains open for Nigerian National Petroleum Co. to boost its stake after the state oil company trimmed its interest to 7.2 per cent, but not before its next phase of growth is well underway. I want to demonstrate what this refinery can do, then we can sit down and talk.

“Within the next year, the refining business will list 5–10 per cent of its shares on the Nigerian stock exchange. “We don’t want to keep more than 65-70 per cent. Shares will be offered incrementally subject to investors’ appetite and market depth.”