Dangote Accuses PENGASSAN, TUC Of Pushing For Check-Off Dues

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has accused the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of prioritising union dues and personal interests over workers’ welfare, following fresh calls by the unions for industrial action.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the refinery berated TUC for declaring “full solidarity” with P E N G A S S A N a n d threatening nationwide strike action against its management, without making any effort to verify the claims on which the action was based.

The refinery said it was unfortunate that the TUC supported PENGASSAN without hearing its own side of the story. Without hearing from Dangote Refinery, the Congress passed a guilty verdict on the management and now parrots the PENGASSAN line and calling for a national industrial action if Dangote management fails to comply with its demands. Dangote Refinery accused the unions of being driven solely by the desire to secure check-off dues.

The company cited comments by PENGASSAN President Festus Osifo, who, in a recent interview with Channels Television, stated that the union had written to Dangote Refinery to begin remitting dues the day after workers allegedly unionised.

In its statement, the company dismissed both unions as self-serving and controlled by “oligarchs”, insisting that their real agenda was not the protection of workers but the preservation of their financial interests.