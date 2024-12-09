Dangiwa Inspects FG’s Housing Projects In Lagos

Share

In his commitment to ensuring timely delivery of mandate in line with the housing sector Presidential priorities, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa will be embarking on a working visit to Lagos to inspect ongoing Renewed Hope Housing Projects and engage stakeholders on Land Administration.

Dangiwa will be in Lagos for the official engagement between Wednesday, December 11 and Friday 13, 2024 for the visit.

The meeting with stakeholders on Lands Administration is slated to hold at Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos State.

These were contained in a statement signed by Tpl Funmilayo Kemi Olayiwola (Mrs), Lagos Controller of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, dated Monday, December 9, 2024.

The Minister is expected to inspect some ongoing Federal Government Housing Estates and Projects across Lagos state, such as Banana Island, Osborne Phase I &II, and Park View/ Foreshore, amongst others.

Dangiwa will pay a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

The Minister of State, Rt Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata the Permanent Secretary, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi and other top officials of the Ministry will be on the inspection team with the Minister.

