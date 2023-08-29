Dangiwa Begins N7m Housing For Low-Income Earners

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has given the ministry’s department heads a challenge to develop creative solutions that will enable the ministry to carry out its goal of supplying the nation with affordable housing.

Dangiwa, who issued the directive on the first day of receiving thorough briefings from the ministry’s principal officers, charged them with taking the lead in conducting research and developing housing designs that are actually affordable, acceptable, and accessible to Nigerians, particularly low- and medium-income earners, who make up over 80% of the country’s population.

According to him, the ideal price range for a home that the average Nigerian can buy is between N4 million and N7 million.

To do this, the minister immediately established a Committee on Affordable Home Design and charged its members with coming up with at least three different home concepts that the typical Nigerian could buy. The conceptual designs were also required to be organic.

“This was part of a broad range of reform actions that he plans to take to ensure that the Ministry properly re-aligned along the path of enhanced efficiency to enable it to perform its functions optimally towards delivering greater impact as stated in its mandate,” he explained.

He emphasised that all professionals within the Ministry must take their roles seriously and contribute their quota towards achieving this objective.

“As a ministry staffed mostly with professional architects, we must use our knowledge and expertise to produce innovative housing designs that are affordable and livable.

“We must prioritise the 80 per cent of Nigerians that are within the low to medium income segment. They too are Nigerians and deserve to live in decent, safe, and quality homes,” he stated.

“This means a family can start with a one bedroom and as their incomes increase expand that same house to a two bedroom or three bedrooms over time on the same parcel of land by attaching one or two walls as the case may be,” it added.

An inexpensive house, according to Dangiwa, is one that is reasonably priced and within the reach of people and families with modest earnings.

According to him, such a home shouldn’t cost more than 30% of a family’s salary. This covers utility and upkeep expenditures in addition to rent or mortgage payments.

As the Land Use Act of 1978 must be reviewed in order to facilitate the supply of affordable housing, the Minister also tasked the Urban and Regional Planning Directorate with working with the National Assembly to develop an executable framework for doing so.

The Minister added that the Land Use Act has out-of-date provisions and that time has rendered its original intent insufficient.

In the meantime, TEXEM stated that Dangiwa’s nomination, which comes with a flawless track record spanning three decades, underlines the administration’s commitment to solving the significant issues of housing and urban development “in our rapidly evolving nation.”

In a statement of congratulations, the company said that Dangiwa is capable of advancing Nigeria’s housing and urban development agenda.

“His journey from an accomplished architect and academic to the former CEO/MD of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, and now as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, showcases his dynamic ability to shape the course of urbanisation in Nigeria.

“As the new Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa stands at the threshold of yet another chapter in his illustrious journey.

“His proven track record of leadership, innovation, and dedication positions him as a visionary poised to drive forward Nigeria’s urban development and housing agenda.

“TEXEM, UK extend her heartiest congratulations to Architect Dangiwa and look forward to witnessing the transformational strides he will bring to this pivotal sector in Nigeria”.

According to the company, Dangiwa’s selection signifies a commitment to a more promising, inclusive, and sustainable urban future for all Nigerians.

The company also stated that Dangiwa’s appointment should act as a rallying cry for TEXEM and its executive community to pursue greatness.

“First, this appointment is a testament that the organisation is living its values- Insights that inspire and actions that change the world. Secondly, it is a reminder of the impact TEXEM alums can have on the nation and the world when they apply the knowledge and skills they’ve acquired through TEXEM’s programmes.

“Furthermore, this achievement is not just a personal milestone for Architect Dangiwa. Still, it also represents the calibre of individuals TEXEM nurtures and their transformative impact in their respective fields.

Thus, it’s a personal victory and a collective success story underscoring the importance of continuous learning, networking, and leadership development”.

The firm reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing present and future strategic leaders.

“Dangiwa’s journey demonstrates the tangible results that can be achieved when knowledge meets dedication.

“It is a reminder that TEXEM’s role in shaping leaders transcends its programmes and extends to the broader impact these leaders have on society”.

The founder of TEXEM, UK, Dr Alim Abubakre, surmised, “Congratulations, Architect Ahmed Dangiwa, on your well-deserved appointment as a Federal Minister! Your compelling strategic leadership, lofty achievements and journey as an alumnus have brought you here, and we trust you’ll use this role to create a brighter future for society and consolidate your impact. Keep reaching for new heights!”

The firm added that Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa’s appointment as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development is a source of pride not only for him but for TEXEM and the entire nation of Nigeria.

“It underscores the transformative power of education and the immense potential within each TEXEM alum.

Let us celebrate this achievement and look forward to the positive changes and innovative solutions that will emerge under Dangiwa’s leadership”.

TEXEM takes pride in shaping leaders like Ahmed Musa Dangiwa and trusts this appointment inspires others to aspire to excellence, leadership development and the pursuit of lifelong learning.