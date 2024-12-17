Dangers Of Nepotistic Appointments

Share

All over the world, political appointments that are equitable taking cognisance of the diverse ethnic nationalities that make up the country promote peaceful coexistence; engender equity and acts as catalyst for boosting a sense of belonging and therefore, allegiance to the nation state.

But doing the contrary sparks schism, inter-ethnic disharmony and of course, distrust in the leadership in question. Going by the dictates of the Federal Character principle, as clearly enshrined in Section 318 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it has the salutary aim to foster unity amongst the diverse ethnic groups in the country.

In its definition: “The distinctive desire of the people of Nigeria is to promote national unity, foster national loyalty and give every citizen of Nigeria a sense of belonging to the nation”.

Unfortunately, some of the political appointments made so far by the President Bola Tinubu-led government are obviously skewed in favour of his ethnic group, the Yoruba, and a clear violation of the Federal Character principle.

But it is good enough that the Afenifere – the pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, led by Pa Ayo Adebanjo – had on November 2, 2024 openly criticised such appointments warning that “it could threaten inter-ethnic relationships and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria”. That should serve as a clarion call on Mister President to have a review of his appointments.

With over 250 ethnic groups in the country and with over 2,000 top positions available there in the federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) it stands logic, equity, fairness and justice on their heads the lopsided federal appointments so far made by Mister President.

As the Afenifere group rightly stated, it is wrong to have only the Yoruba heading the whole criminal justice system. These include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Department of State Services (DSS), Attorney General and the position of the Chief Justice of the Federation.

Similarly, it is wrong for a person who was seen as a nationalist and once a fighter for democracy to offer the heads of the national economy to one ethnic group, the Yoruba!

These include the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Blue Economy, Digital Economy, Trade, Industry and Investment, Bank of Industry, Industries and that of Solid Minerals.

We are therefore, urging the President Tinubu-led administration to give a listening ear to this clarion call for equitable appointments into key offices…

With all this open display of ethnic bigotry, nepotism has no other name. As another Yoruba man, Debo Sobowale has aptly warned the President, the open neglect of the minority ethnic groups in the political appointments by the president portends danger for the unity and harmony of Nigeria.

For instance, the recent appointment of Mr. Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the Acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGoF), another kinsman to replace a Yoruba woman, Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Mademi, has raised concern from several analysts across the country. And it has led to the recent protest in Abuja by members of the Arewa Youths Integrity Network (AYIN).

To them, the appointment of another Yoruba man to such a sensitive position of the nation’s treasury amounts to “a great disregard and disservice to the north”, the group stated. But the bitter truth be told, the disregard is not only to the northern geo-political zone of the country but other parts so neglected.

They should not be left to feel as if they lack the leadership experience as well as the intellectual capacity of those so chosen from one ethnic group. As much as we admit that such nepotistic appointments did not begin with the President Tinubuled government, it should not be allowed to fester into disharmony.

It is a carry-over violation of the Federal Character principle from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. It would be recalled that back in July 2016 some concerned Nigerians drawn from various civil society organisations protested against similar nepotistic appointments made by the then President Buhari.

That was in addition to the alleged illegal recruitment as made by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Prisons Service. Notable amongst the protesters then were the popular female activists, Aisha Yesufu, Chido Onumah, and the Daniel Olatunde-led Citizens of Impact. Others included the ‘Enough is Enough’ and Youthup Africa groups.

They stormed into the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to lay their complaints. And one of their placards literally spelt out their request that: “All Nigerians must be given equal opportunity in employment and political appointments”.

We are therefore, urging the President Tinubu-led administration to give a listening ear to this clarion call for equitable appointments into key offices, in line with the statutory provisions of the Federal Character principle and it would engender national unity, peaceful coexistence and strengthen the chord of the important element of Trust, between the leaders and the led majority of people.

