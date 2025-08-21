Dangers Of Illegal Arms’ Proliferation In Nigeria

The scary news that Nigeria accounts for 70% of 11 million illegal arms and light weapons in West Africa according to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) should be a timely call for action on the part of the federal and state governments through the security agencies.

The ever soaring wave of insurgency, courtesy of the recurring violence unleashed on defenceless citizens by Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits, armed herders, kidnappers, Lakurawa and the recent Mahmuda insurgents, mostly up north, are harrowing.

Others are the activity of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members in the South East geo-political zone, and oil thieves in the oil-rich Niger-Delta, South-South zone.

The identification and mass mopping of such lethal weapons has therefore become imperative. Another worrisome and fearfuelling factor to be considered is the fact that as the 2027 general election inches closer by the day and with much attention focused on it, well-coordinated actions are needed to forestall violence, which over the decades has characterised our elections.

Going by the revelation made by the 2021 survey by the NCCSALW that over six million illegal weapons were in circulation in the country and about 70 per cent are in the hands of non-state actors, the consequences would be telling on the country, if left unchecked. Worthy of note is that illegal arms dealings are largely responsible for Nigeria’s 2.2 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and 26,000 refugees in neighbouring countries.

That was the revelation made by Mr Alex Ebimiebo, the South- South Zonal Director of the NCCSALW, who raised the alarm over Nigeria accounting for 70 per cent of illegal arms and light weapons in the West African Subregion. In a paper he presented themed: ‘Strengthening Security Agencies Collaboration to Counter Illicit Arms Proliferation for Enhanced National Security in Nigeria’, at the Naval Warfare Course 9 InterAgency seminar, organised by the Naval War College in Calabar recently, Ebimiebo added that arms proliferation has led to economic distortions, an increase in violence, crime, and impediment to peace building.

He, however, called for a concerted effort from all Nigerians to tackle the menace, saying that NCCSALW would take the fight to society, as security is the responsibility of everyone. Indeed, it is and insecurity should be frontally tackled. In a similar vein, Rear Adm. Akinola Oludude, Commandant of the Naval War College, has expressed concern about the influx of illicit arms into the country since 2020.

He attributed this to the extensive borderline of about 4,470 kilometres between Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon. He also noted that the nation’s maritime domain, which extended over 853 kilometres of coastline and the Gulf of Guinea, had not helped either.

As a credible way forward, Ebimiebo has suggested that since everybody is a stakeholder, we need to involve the whole society in this fight against the challenge. Good enough, the NCCSALW centre has a lot of programmes for collaboration with sister agencies.

It also has advocacy and sensitisation programmes that are taken to members of the general public from time to time. Also inter-agency collaboration is needed to tackle the proliferation of arms because no single agency, regardless of its resources or dedication, could effectively tackle the complex challenge alone.

That is the position of Oludude and we align with him. While we appreciate the efforts made by the NCCSALW for hosting a seminar of this nature on the important issue of enhancing national security with the stakeholders in attendance, it has become necessary to sustain such efforts.

Beyond that sharing of experiences garnered the implementation of the strategies suggested, and continuity of collaborative work to counter illicit arms proliferation has become necessary. Imperative also is the need to continue to invest in training, technology, and intelligence gathering to enhance the capability of the security agencies.

Only on Saturday, National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, alluded to its importance when he said that intelligence played a big part in the capture of two top leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group. Speaking in Abuja, Ribadu told newsmen that the intelligence-led operation conducted between May and July decapitated the leadership of the Al-Qaeda-linked group and dealt “the most decisive blow against them.”

So, at the end of the day what matters is to translate the discussions and recommendations of the recent seminar into concrete actions as rightly suggested by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. Kennedy Ezete. The proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in Nigeria has over the decades become a critical concern for national security and socio-economic stability.

But in seeking sustainable solutions to the persisting challenge the political leaders and security top – guns should identify the root causes, why it has reared its ugly head from the military era across our democratic dispensation with different political parties till the moment. Solutions should be sought to the porous borders, ensuring that internal crises are promptly managed and cutting off foreign sponsors of all manner of insurgency.

And what matters at the end of the day is the political will on the part of the executive arm of government to fish out the masterminds, prosecute and punish them to serve as a strong deterrence to others with similar evil inclinations. Now is the time to channel the humongous sums used to fight crimes and criminality to boost economic development through industrialisation and mass employment.