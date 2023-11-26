Dangers Of Going Ahead Of God

“ And he said, My presence shall go with thee, and I will give thee rest. And he said unto him, If thy presence go not with me, carry us not up hence. For wherein shall it be known here that I and thy people have found grace in thy sight? is it not in that thou goest with us? so shall we be separated, I and thy people, from all the people that are upon the face of the earth.”

Exodus 33:14-16 God has called us to follow Him, in our service to Him; but often we find ourselves running ahead of God rather than following. There is a real danger in running ahead of God, wherein we find ourselves going the wrong way and then paying a price for our premature actions. You can’t be free by tricks, you can’t be free by luck. It takes a fight to command triumph.

The danger of running ahead of God often leads to disaster and heartache. Do you truly understand how Satan is working to separate you from the Living God? Do you really know how much help you need from God? No business will triumph, when God is not involved. Anyone who chooses to go ahead of God will record heavy causality and any embarked project ahead of God is bound to fail. The only way I know to live a purposeful life is not to go ahead of God. Let His presence go ahead of you.

Anytime you allow God to go ahead of you, He is taking over your battles. The children of Israel came to cross road when the enemies too strong for them came to attack them, but because God was already ahead of them, they won the battle.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU GO AHEAD OF GOD?

1.You stumble in your journey because every road will look alike. John 14:6 “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

2. You move without direction, leading to destruction.

3.God leaves you to the task. This means, you risk falling on your face, being embarrassed, taking on prolonged negative consequences, and even causing negative consequences for your entire household. God wants to give us a great life and He wants to reward us. But He doesn’t want to compete with us.

4.You face the uncertainty of life without God, and anything can happen to you without God.

5.The arrival to your port of destination early is slim. When God is not ahead of you, you will suffer a lot of setbacks. What you are to cover within a short period of time may take years to accomplish. Do not embark on that journey without God, be sure He is ahead of you.

No matter who you are, if you go ahead of God, you will suffer. Don’t go ahead of God. Let Him go ahead of you because He is the master of all circumstances.

Prophetic Declarations

•I see God fighting your battle for you in Jesus name.

•Nothing will terrify you on your journey because He is with you.

•I decree divine Acceleration to your topmost top this day in Jesus name.