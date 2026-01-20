Dangers Of Anonymous Bikers In Satellite Towns

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is grappling with a growing menace of unregistered and unlicensed motorcycles plying its roads, particularly in the satellite towns, exposing residents to avoidable risks, ONWUKA NZESHI reports

Many years ago, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) banned the operations of commercial motorcycles in the city of Abuja. These commercial motor bikes, popularly referred to as “okada,” were banned due to the fact that they posed significant risks to road safety, security, and traffic management.

But the ban restricted their activities to the Satellite Towns and rural communities where they have been operating like lords of the jungle.

Take a trip to Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kubwa, Bwari, Karu and Jikwoyi, the motorcyclists are there in their numbers picking and dropping passengers. For many young people and even the middle aged, the lack of good employment opportunities has made okada transportation a lucrative means of livelihood.

While some motorcyclists own their bikes and are self employed, a good number of the riders rented the bikes and remit the proceeds of the business to the owners of the bikes at agreed rates within a given period. It could be daily, weekly or monthly.

In sone other cases, these motorcycles are taken on hire purchase bases or what is popularly known as balance – and-take arrangement.

Daily risks

Every trip on a motorcycle is a risk. The typical motorcycle has no number plate and the rider is usualy an ananonymous individual with no uniform, number tag, crash helmet or other personal protective equipment for either himself or the passenger.

The rider is of no fixed address and cannot be traced if he is involved in any act of criminality and escapes from the scene.

In fact, investigation has shown that these days most okada riders came into town with just their motor bikes and have nowhere to lay their heads when night falls. A casual stroll around Kubwa for instance, shows that most of these itinerant motorcyclists pass the night on tp of their bikes or sleep on the corridors of shops in nearby markets and shopping plazas.

Anonymous bikers

The risk of undocumented individuals operating as commercial motorcyclists is a significant concern to residents. It should also be a thing of concern for the police and other security agencies. Without proper background checks, these individuals may be involved in criminal activities like robbery, kidnapping, or armed assault.

Secondly, lack of documentation makes it difficult for authorities to track and apprehend suspects. If left unchecked, this situation can lead to increased insecurity, undermining public safety.

In order to mitigate these risks, the authorities should not only enforce registration, licensing, and background checks for commercial motorcyclists, they can also mount CCTV cameras at strategic checkpoints, and collaborate with other security agencies for intelligence gathering to monitor and deter criminal activity.

By addressing these concerns, authorities can work towards creating a safer environment for citizens and reducing the risks associated with undocumented commercial motorcyclists.

Security implications

The lack of registration and numbering makes it challenging for authorities to monitor and regulate these motorcycles, exacerbating the proble Unregistered motorcycles often lack proper maintenance, increasing the risk of accidents that can result in injuries or fatalities.

These bikes can be used for criminal activities, such as robbery, kidnapping, or armed assault, making it difficult for authorities to track perpetrators. They also contribute to traffic congestion, as riders often weave in and out of traffic, disregarding road rules.

Inside Abuja inquiries revealed that the Police does not particularly bother about the motorcycles except when they stray into the city centre.

According to a police source, the Police and Vehicle Inspection Officers ( VIOs) have no plans to register and licence these motorcycles because they were not originally part of the transportation system programmed for the FCT and therefore, no provision was made for them in the traffic laws. This lacuna has enabled unregistered motorcycles to operate with impunity.

The menace of unregistered motorcycles in Abuja’s satellite towns requires a multifaceted approach. Citizens, authorities, and stakeholders must work together to address the root causes and mitigate the risks. By doing so, we can create a safer, more secure, and better-regulated transportation system for all.

There is need for the FCT authorities to step up enforcement of traffic regulations, including registration and numbering requirements for motorcycles.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the VIO must commence a process of educating the motor bike riders and the public about the risks associated with unregistered motorcycles. The FCTA must also explore avenues of providing alternative economic opportunities for the young people as that could help reduce their reliance on okada riding as a means of livelihood.

Potential gold mine

Unknown to the authorities of the FCT, implementing licensing and annual renewal for commercial motorcyclists can indeed generate significant Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for Area Councils.

This approach also enhances accountability and security by putting a name tag/identity behind every bike to ensure that riders are known and can be held accountable for their actions.

In other words, the authorities would be in a better position to track and monitor commercial motorcyclists, thereby reducing the risk of criminal activities.

This approach can also promote the establishment of standards for commercial motorcyclists, including safety requirements and code of conduct. In that way, government can ,ensure that commercial motorcyclists comply with traffic regulations, safety standards, and other relevant laws.