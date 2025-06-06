Danger Signals From Mokwa

Share

It was a disaster waiting to happen! yet, when the floods eventually came there were no concrete steps taken proactively to manage it.

That is the story of Nigeria; a nation full of hope but always unable to save citizens from crisis foretold. The Nigerian Meteorological Services (NIMET) had issued an early warning concerning flood prone states, including Niger, Kogi, Benue, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Borno states.

What we expected was for these areas to be proactive and prepare for any eventuality. However, when Mokwa in Niger State was sacked by floods recently, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) were both overwhelmed and failed to react swiftly.

With over 200 persons dead, 1,000 missing, 3000 displaced and 3,000 houses swept away, there was nothing on ground to suggest that these agencies existed. Some of the displaced persons hurried to Kpege Primary School for shelter. Getting a temporary roof over their heads, came with more challenges. There was a shortage of everything, from food to clothing.

Toilet facilities were non-existent and the little help came not from the agencies responsible for disaster management, but from other communities. When eventually NSEMA appeared, the situation did not improve. Acting Director, Hussain Ibrahim, indicted himself when he blamed the chaotic situation on the nonavailability of a conventional Displaced Persons Camp.

The import is that the early warning signs meant nothing to the agency. In December last year, the Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, announced that he had secured a World Bank-assisted fund worth $10 million to check gully erosion in parts of Mokwa Local Government Area.

The towns to benefit included Kpege, Efu Abebe and Eti Sheshi. Unfortunately, Bago was away when Mokwa suffered severe flooding. In his absence, the government looked for financial support, from fellow countrymen and women. It is right to conclude that proper arrangement was not put in place by those running NSEMA. If they did, there would have been no need to do crowd funding.

As a people, Nigerians should be ashamed of our Stone Age facilities. Displaced persons are complaining of health challenges at Kpege Primary School where sanitation is almost zero

This should worry everyone. In September 2024, Maiduguri suffered a similar fate when the Alau Dam collapsed. Niger, full of dams, such as Kainji, Shiroro and Jebba, should have taken that as a warning sign.

Although it has not been ascertained that any of the three dams suffered damage, proactive measures should have been employed.

It is still not too late to mitigate the situation, for more rains are coming. NEMA must step up its presence in all the flood prone areas. The best way to manage an emergency is to do everything possible to stem it. And where that is not tenable, action should be geared towards cushioning the effect.

While it is hard to challenge nature due to climate change, managing the consequences should be our priority. Government must be firm in sanctioning unregulated construction work and even harder on poor drainage.

The Ministry of Environment was not created to plant flowers and trees only. Whatever affects one directly, according to Martin Luther King Jr, affects all indirectly.

Mokwa may be in North Central Nigeria, but other parts of the country will feel the effects of the flood. The Jebba Bridge was washed away, leaving vehicles and commuters stranded. There is an imminent food shortage. Trucks conveying pepper and tomatoes to the South are stuck. Market prices will react accordingly.

The food crisis facing the entire nation because of insecurity will get worse. A hungry nation, therefore, is an angry nation. Mokwa is a lesson. And also a warning sign.

According to NiMET, 31 of the 36 states of the federation should expect heavy rains in subsequent months. NEMA must not wait for Lokoja, Asaba or Yenagoa to go under before rising up.

The agency must be awake and never slumber until the harmattan season beckons. State governments must make good use of their Ecological Funds that run into billions.

Money meant to tackle nature’s challenges should not be spent on frivolities. Crowd funding is not meant for states that receive allocations from Abuja. State governors must get their priorities right.

The welfare of citizens must take precedence over every other consideration. Flooding is part of climate change which is not an alien development. Emergency Management agencies are not there to offer employment to cronies, as window dressing. This is time to get more serious.

