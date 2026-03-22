Danger Signals Ahead Of 2027 Polls

The 2027 general election is being threatened by violence and emasculation of the opposition. ONYEKACHI EZE examines the danger this portends to the nation’s democracy.

Though it is quite like every other election year heightened tensions, use of intemperate language, attacks and threat of attack on opposition, and fear to use state institutions to cow and intimidate the opponents, the danger signals ahead next year’s general elections are more than palpable.

They are festering and threatening the very foundation of the nation’s democracy. Yoruba separatist agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, said former Vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and former presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, would not be allowed to campaign in the South-West, President Bola Tinubu’s geopolitical zone, ahead 2027 presidential election.

“If you know that you are crazy, campaign for one Atiku or Obi in Yorubaland,” Igboho threatened in a viral video, adding, “No more useless Atiku or Obi in Yorubaland.” The former separatist agitator was arrested in Benin Republic on his way to Germany during President Muhammadu Buhari administration and was charged in court with treasonable felony. Igboho returned to Nigeria from exile on January 26, this year following the removal of his name from the Federal Government’s list of wanted persons.

He has since renounced his agitation and became a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu campaigner, even beyond 2027. Said he, “Tinubu for the second term; beyond 2027. 100 per cent. After eight years of Asiwaju, we’ll pray for extra years.

Throughout Lagos and Yorubaland, it’s for Asiwaju. We will all vote for him.”Nigerians are still waiting for word of caution from the government or security agencies regarding Igboho’s threat. On Saturday, March 14, suspected thugs disrupted the planned opening of an African Democratic Congress (ADC) secretariat in Bakassi Local Government Area, Cross Rivers State.

Also in a viral video, thugs were seen attacking the venue, dispersing party supporters and destroying canopies, loudspeakers, chairs, and other equipment arranged for the ceremony. A voice was heard from the background shouting that the ADC would not be allowed to operate in the area because APC was fixing the council area.

Again, there has been no arrest or condemnation from any quarter. Obi in a statement on X, regretted the degeneration of the nation’s democracy, stating that if thugs could “storm a party office and destroy property without facing arrest, it reflects how dangerously low our democratic standards have fallen.” Nigeria political environment is becoming increasingly toxic with an elected state governor declaring a fellow Nigerian persona non grata in his state, and even threatening attack if he visits the state without his permission.

Edo Gov too

Edo State governor Monday Okpebolo, had in July last year, told Obi to get clearance from him before coming to his state. “The man wey say e no get ‘shishi’,” the governor said in pidgin language. “I am sending a direct message to him. He cannot come to Edo without telling me. “There’s a new sheriff in town.

He cannot just come into Edo without informing me. His security will not be guaranteed. If anything happens to him here, he will have himself to blame. I’m not joking. “Tell Obi he should not come to Edo without telling me. We are not lobbying anyone to join APC, they are coming because they see the results of our governance.

In 2027, 2.5 million votes from Edo are guaranteed for President Bola Tinubu.” On February 24 this year, Okpehbolo threat came true, when Obi who is now in the ADC, former governor of Edo State, John Odigie-Oyegun, and other chieftains of the party, escaped an attack by hoodlums in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The attackers came shortly after the politicians had attended the party’s rally organised to formally receive former Edo State governorship candidate Olumide Akpata from the Labour Party into the ADC, and were moving to Oyegun’s residence from the ADC secretariat in Edo State.

They were later trailed to the former governor’s residence where the attackers fired shots which damaged the gate and vehicles conveying the politicians. Spokesperson of Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the attack, but said the hoodlums “fled the scene” when police patrol teams responded to the distress call.

“Some plastic chairs and canopies were damaged during the incident. No casualties were reported. Security personnel have since been deployed to the area to maintain law and order and prevent any further disturbance,” she said. Nearly one month later, no arrest was made, except one Udeme Sunday Stephen who was arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS), for a post on his X account, @stevetom788, claiming responsibility for the attack and threatening further attacks on Obi. Nothing further had been heard since the arrest.

Malami, Amaechi suffer same fate

The ADC had been complaining of attacks on its members, and has accused the APC of using state institutions against its leaders in an attempt to intimidate and cow them. For instance, in September last year, a convoy of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was attacked by suspected political thugs in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

About 10 vehicles in the convoy were vandalised, while several of his supporters sustained injuries. Malami, who is ADC leader in Kebbi State, told journalists that the attack was politically motivated. Early this month, the convoy of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi was attacked by miscreants, who also set the ADC office in Ubima community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, on fire.

The former minister was reported to had been on his way to the party’s ward secretariat for his membership registration when suspected thugs who had already mounted a roadblock, turning back buses identified as conveying ADC members attending the visit, attacked his convoy on the road between Ubima and Omuanwa in Ikwerre LGA. Security operatives were however, able to repel the attack.

A night before, the thugs had set the party’s ward office in Ubima, Amaechi’s hometown, ablaze. The miscreants, who reportedly invaded the community with heavy firepower to stop the former governor’s visit, shot sporadically into the community and riddled the gate of Amaechi’s family house with bullets.

These attacks could not be said to be isolated cases but rather systematically orchestrated to intimidate and cow opponents.

Notwithstanding that APC now has 31 state governors and an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly, the party is still scared of losing 2027 general elections. ADC alleged a plot to ensure that Tinubu emerges as the only candidate on the ballot in the 2027 presidential election.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said “powerful figures within” the ruling party are pressuring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Mr. Nafiu Bala Gombe, an expelled member of the party, as ADC National Chairman.

“This brazen attempt to undermine and destabilise the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections is reportedly being driven by an APC governor in collaboration with a senior security official based in Abuja as part of the plot to impose President Tinubu on Nigerians as the sole presidential contender in 2027,” Abdullahi stated.

Nafiu Bala Gombe who once claimed to be Deputy National Chairman under the former National Chairman, Dr. Ralph Nwosu, was expelled for engaging in actions that were inconsistent with the party’s constitution, its principles, and the collective decisions of its leadership.

But he has, of recent, been parading himself as a leader of the party. ADC said some elements within the ruling establishment are now attempting to use him as a willing instrument of destabilisation and plot to forcefully take over the leadership of the ADC.

“The objective is clear: to manufacture confusion within the ADC, sponsor illegitimate leadership claims, and ultimately cripple the only credible opposition platform that Nigerians are increasingly looking to as a genuine alternative, thereby leaving Nigerians no choice in the next general election, despite widespread suffering that the ruling party has brought on the people,” the party claimed.

APC has succeeded in weakening the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Court Appeal in its judgement on Monday March 9, handed over the structure of the party to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who is presently serving in APC’s government. At the moment, PDP cannot field a strong candidate to challenge Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The Labour Party, the platform Obi used to contest the 2023 presidential election, has been weakened, also by the crisis, which resulted in Obi leaving the party. The only known strong politician in the party now is Dr. Alex Otti who is more interested in returning as Abia State governor than challenging Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

There has been media report that the presidency and the APC-led Federal Government is deploying a whopping ₦500 billion to hijack the 2027 elections. A prominent Islamic cleric said he was approached with a lucrative offer to mobilise key regional leaders, but declared that he “rejected the offer.”

The money was said to have been earmarked to “soften the ground” across the North, targeting influential traditional and religious figures to ensure the region remains locked down for the APC ahead of the next general election. The APC has yet to issue an official response to these “pay-to-play” allegations.

The presidency and APC are also working to ensure that Peter Obi is not on the ballot of any political party in 2027. Obi said it in a video in circulation: “The Federal Government of Nigeria does not want me to contest in the 2027 presidential election. We are not asking for much. They already have the governors and ministers; we are only asking for a free and fair election.”

The former Labour Party presidential candidate has organic followers, ‘The Obidient Movement’, who are not members of any political party but are ready to vote for him in any political party that gives platform to contest for the presidency. The establishment tried to dismiss them as social media ‘noise makers’ but the outcome of the 2023 presidential election proved they cannot be dismissed with wave of hands.

Obi is rumoured to be working with former Kano State governor, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who also has cult followers, the ‘Kwankwasiya Movement’, to contest the 2027 presidency. The fact remains that the nation’s democracy is losing its meaning.

The fall of the previous republics began with signals such as this. Nigeria cannot afford to succumb to anti-democratic forces given the time and efforts invested in this democracy.

Observers believe that after 27 years, Nigeria’s democracy should be seen as advancing and accommodating. After all, the ruling party defeated the incumbent in 2015.

There is nothing wrong if the Nigerian people desire to change the nation’s leadership through an acceptable and democratic means, after all, America, United Kingdom and other advanced democracies, from time to time, witness change in their political leadership. Democracy is the wish of the majority