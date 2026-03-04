Danfodiyo Varsity Matriculates 6,505 Students For 2025/2026 Academic Session

Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS) has matriculated 6,505 students into its 17 faculties and colleges for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Bashir Garba, revealed this at the matriculation ceremony, noting that the students were admitted for the said session.

Prof. Garba urged the students to be proud of their achievement and emphasised the significance of the oath they took, stressing that they’re now bona fide students of the university.

Providing a brief history of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Garba, said UDUS is one of the four second-generation universities established in 1975 by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to Prof. Garba, the university held its first convocation on November 22, 1980, during which 72 students graduated.

He noted that the institution now produces graduates in their thousands annually.

“Currently (2026), the university has 17 faculties, a College of Health Sciences (CHS), a College of Postgraduate Studies, a School of Medical Laboratory Sciences, a School of Public Health, 15 research centres and institutes, a Central Research Laboratory, as well as several academic and non-teaching units,” he said.

Describing UDUS as a source of pride to its founders and Nigerians at large, the Vice-Chancellor disclosed that for the 2025/2026 academic session, 306 students were admitted into the Faculty of Agriculture, 187 into the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, and 65 into the Faculty of Arts.

He further detailed that 1,146 students were admitted into the Faculty of Chemical and Life Sciences; 583 into the Faculty of Education and Extension Services; and 396 into the Faculty of Engineering and Environmental Design.

Other admissions include 398 students in the Faculty of Management Sciences; 80 in the Faculty of Law; 509 in the Faculty of Social Sciences (Political Science); 150 in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences; 777 in the Faculty of Physical and Computing Sciences; and 120 in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

The College of Health Sciences, which comprises five faculties and two schools, admitted 822 students, while 1,008 students were admitted into postgraduate programmes.

Expressing her excitement, one of the newly admitted students, Mariam Abdullahi, thanked Almighty Allah and her parents for their unwavering support.

She pledged to remain focused on her studies and expressed determination to graduate with a first-class degree at the end of her programme.