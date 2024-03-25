Dandaka: We’ve Seen A Lot Of Confidence In The Value Of Naira

Mallam Ibrahim Shehu Dandaka, Chairman Arewa Economic Forum, in this interview with Abdulwahab Isa, speaks on financial autonomy for local government councils and sundry economic issues

Arewa Economic Forum, as a body, is committed to the economic well-being of the entire North. What are the basic economic challenges of the zone, and how is the Forum addressing them? Well, the basic economic challenge is the insecurity issue that we’ve been battling for the past decades. Insecurity is the root cause of other challenges in our lives. It has stopped trading; it has stopped transportation, logistics, farming, and education. So basically, every sector of our lives or aspect of our lives in northern Nigeria is affected. When I mean northern Nigeria, I am talking about North Central, North East, and North West. They are affected by this insecurity.

And you asked what we at AEF are doing? We are liaising and meeting with people at the helm of affairs to look at the issues passionately, to look at them from the bottom, from where they started, not giving them sympathetic treatment. Look at it from the bottom, where it started, and nip it. Make sure that they provide a holistic solution to it. Secondly, we’ve been calling on the state governors to liaise very well with the Federal Government in trying to curtail this issue. Most of these issues have to do with banditry, which is a local issue that has to do with the state government.

They should come up with a mechanism, and a solution should be found within that framework of working with the federal government to find a solution. Third, recently we’ve had cause to make calls to all the northern state governors to look at the issue by trying to create something like the Civilian Joint Task Force, or JTF. We have seen the efficacy of JTF in the North East in tackling the fight against Boko Haram. We’ve seen pockets of success in the states where they’ve adopted that type of system.

What we are calling for is to be adopted as the North System. It will give the security agents insight into intelligence gathering because they understand the terrain in which they are operating. It will give government security personnel the necessary backup in terms of having enough manpower to deal with this pandemic problem. We have been doing this at AEF.

What funding modalities will you propose to the government for the JTF? There is a template to adopt from Borno and Yobe states. The funding is essentially from the state government. What the Federal Government and our security forces do sometimes is provide logistics and training. The funding should come from the state government, while the selection and training should come from the federal government and other logistics.

Agriculture and trading in cash crops are the predominant vocations of the North. AEF rose to the defense of these two: agriculture and cash crop trading, when, last year, ECOWAS slammed economic sanctions on Benin Republic and Cameron over the military regime in those countries. What are your findings now, given that ECOWAS lifted sanctions on the Benin Republic and others two weeks ago? Has trading across the border resumed? Many things have happened since the announcement by the ECOWAS commission and the Federal Republic of Nigeria: the lifting of the sanctions and the opening of the borders. First, there has been restoration of electricity in Niger Republic, which has changed the dynamics of business in that country. It boosts the confidence of the people in our relationship. What people need to understand is that opening a border after months isn’t like opening a gate to a house.

There has to be protocol that needs to be observed. We’ve been talking to the authorities, and we know that those protocols are in the process of being established. Niger and Burkina Faso wrote a letter saying that they have left ECOWAS. And they made alternative arrangements for doing business through the Nigerian nation. So these things are things that cannot be done with just word of mouth. We know very well that the authorities on both sides are working very hard to ensure that all the protocols that are supposed to be there are established.

Very soon, I don’t think it is going to be more than a few weeks before things start working very well. But as of now, there’s free movement of people between the borders. The movement of goods is something that has to be done in such a way that the security of the various nations will be taken into consideration when doing it. So we are aware of what the government is doing, and I hope that it’s going to finish soon.

The slide in naira against the dollar and major international currencies is a concern to all. The CBN has responded to the naira slide with a number of strategies and policies. CBN’s recent step included the resumption of dollar sales to the registered BDC operators on a daily basis. It also revoked operating licences for over 4,000 BDCs for various infractions. What is your view on forex challenges in Nigeria? Do you approve of CBN strategies thus far? The current economic crisis in Nigeria is something that has been long awaited. What we know is that CBN is doing a lot. The apex bank is taking a lot of measures and actions designed to bring back confidence in the forex market. The decision to revoke about 4,000 BDC licences for me was borne out of my conviction that most of these licences are no longer useful. What we should understand is that the present administration came into being with the mantra of rescuing Nigeria’s economy.

We believe the people that have been chosen to steer the affairs of these agencies are people who are well versed in whatever they are doing and whatever measures they are taking. We shouldn’t expect an immediate result because the problem that we have in Nigeria is both systemic and endemic. They have been there for quite a while. So, it’s not something that you just switch and see something has changed. We’ve seen a lot of confidence in the value of the naira, and we’ve seen a drop in the price of the dollar. Essentially, the issue of the dollar is the supply issue; that’s what the president said.

The Federal Government is doing so many things about the issue of oil theft, including increasing oil production. The government is being tactical about how NNPCL is selling the crude oil. The recent policy by the government, which shifted the source of oil from NNPCL to CBN, and other measures are aimed at making sure there is enough supply of dollars in the economy.

I will advise the government not only to look at issues from the perspective of trying to bring about change or positive change but also to look at what will happen. The consequences of those actions for people matter a lot. I think people are crying about the increase in fuel prices, not because people are not willing to buy fuel but because the consequences of those actions were not well taken care of by the government. We are calling on the government to reflate the economy, bring back the value of the Nigerian currency, and, at the same time, look at the people who are going to lose their jobs.

What is your take on the collaboration between the EFCC, Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), and CBN to get rid of currency speculators or forex hawkers? Do you think the strategy is effective? What other options would you suggest to the government? I think we made a call on this issue in our last press conference. What we are saying is that the issue of dollar handling in Nigeria is something that has a legal framework.

The dollar is not a legal tender in Nigeria. So what we’re saying is what the Federal Government did recently with the street hawkers is just the tip of the iceberg. There are other people and other actors in this business who are doing much more than what these people are doing. The government should be sincere and deep in action. People are holding dollars in their houses. People are holding dollars in vaults. Some bank accounts should be opened to convert their money into naira.

Dollars should be made available to businesses that genuinely need dollars for operations. We’re expecting them to go beyond chasing people holding 1,000 dollars on the street. Look at people holding $100 million. Everybody knows that people now even spray dollars in ceremonies. Where are those dollars coming from? This happens every weekend. We, the AEF, are calling on the government to judiciously employ the law on everyone on the value chain of dollar trade with fairness and openness. Everyone who is concerned should be dealt with according to the law.

As a body that represents the economic interests of the North, are you bothered by the insecurity challenges in the zone in terms of the high rate of kidnapping and activities of bandits that have made farming a herculean task? What would you suggest as solutions? I’m just going to repeat myself on the new strategy that I hope we managed to adapt. Northern Nigeria is a vast territory. It’s a huge amount of land. Let me just give you a perspective. The North East alone is bigger than the southeastern states combined. You could travel for more than 200 kilometers in the same state. The same with Niger, same with Kogi state.

So northern Nigeria is a vast land. So for the Nigerian armed forces, in whatever capacity, to be able to do something about the security situation, there has to be a concerted effort between the Federal Government, state government, and local people.

That’s the reason I suggested there should be something like a Civilian Joint Task Force, a pan-North. Now that we all agree that the Federal Government doesn’t have enough personnel to do the policing work to tame this, there should be a method that will give the local people the capacity to do the policing.

They know the nooks and crannies of the state. People are willing to work. They should be given the opportunity to safeguard their lives and properties. Instead of giving the state the right to form state police, the government should expand the police Constabulary, which is within the framework of the Nigerian police. The Constabulary and Civilian JTF is a good option for the Federal Government, and the state government should explore it.

There’s a clamor for financial autonomy to be granted to the local government councils as a solution to the current economic challenges. What are your thoughts? What should be done is abolish the law that established the local government and state joint accounts. I realise that the joint account is a product of the constitution of the federal republic of government. The previous administration tried to free the local government councils from the stranglehold of the governors. Unfortunately, the governors took the matter to the Supreme Court.

It behoves the National Assembly to work towards changing it, especially now that the National Assembly embarks on a constitution review exercise. I think it is a very important factor in the development of Nigeria that this issue of joint local government accounts be looked into. Local government and judiciary should be given autonomy because, without full autonomy granted to local government and judiciary from the grip of states, Nigeria can’t progress as a nation.

You said poverty is endemic at the local government council level. It’s both pandemic and endemic. With autonomy granted to local government councils, the money goes straight to the council’s purse. It will be used to develop the grassroot, and the lives of people at the grassroot will transform.

MPC, at its last meeting, jerked up the lending rate to 22.75 per cent from about 18.75 per cent in July last year. It took a decision to control high inflation. What other measures would you suggest for CBN apart from the MPR hike? Instead of constraining access to capital, in my opinion, the CBN is trying to rein in inflation. There are other ways to rein in inflation without jerking up the lending rate. Nigeria is a cash economy. One of the easiest ways to rein in inflation is to bring cash out of people’s houses.

The Federal Government should bring the cash out of people’s houses so there will be more control because we have excess cash. That’s another reason you have inflation. It’s established that most of the cash is outside of the banking industry. What they need to do is devise measures to bring excessively large amounts of cash outside banking to rein in inflation.

The resort to jerking up the lending rate as the CBN is doing won’t solve the inflation it tries to contain. Get the cash out of the informal sector and bring it to the formal sector.