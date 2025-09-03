Dances With Wolves Star, Graham Greene, Dies Aged 73

Graham Greene, the Canadian First Nations actor who starred in films including Dances With Wolves, has died aged 73, his manager says.

“It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of award-winning legendary Canadian actor Graham Greene,” Gerry Jordan said in a statement to CBC News.

The outlet reported he died of natural causes. Greene scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Kevin Costner’s 1990 epic western, where he played Kicking Bird, reports the BBC.

He was a member of the Oneida Nation, part of the Six Nations Reserve in southern Ontario