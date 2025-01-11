Dance, more than a profession, it’s the rhythm of life – Johnbull

Share

Her journey from local stages to national prominence

Ijeoma Joy Olivia Johnbull is a professional dancer who, over the years, she has built an illustrious career in the arts, working with the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture and currently with the Nigeria Cultural Ambassadors, part of the National Troupe of Nigeria.

Her expertise and passion for dance have taken her across the globe, collaborating with renowned directors and participating in prestigious projects both locally and internationally, including the 8th All African Games (COJA), International Women’s Day (France), Nigeria International Conference Day (USA), Nigeria Cultural Week (Beijing, China), Nigeria Our Heritage (USA), MASA Festival (Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire), ‘Abibatu Morgaji’, a stage play (Lagos), ‘Obisike’ (A Lion’s Heart), performed in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil, as well as Nigeria’s Day at Dubai Expo 2020.

Her journey reflects a steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional artistry while embracing opportunities for personal growth and professional development. Each step, each turn, tells a story of resilience, passion, and a career built on dedication to the arts. This is the world of Johnbull Ijeoma Joy, a celebrated professional dancer whose journey has taken her from local stages to national prominence.

For Johnbull, life is like a dance, not merely about moving from one place to another, but about savouring every step along the way. Through dance, she has learned invaluable lessons: to be time-conscious, disciplined, focused, and creative.

“I am from a family of entertainers (music-wise). I love music because it brings peace to my soul. Dance has taught me that everything has its time and place,” she enthuses.

“Dance is more than a profession; it is the rhythm of life itself. I am a dancer, and I dance to live.”

Johnbull’s love for dance began at the tender age. She recalls, “I remember an uncle of mine would put us all in our parlour and say the best dancer gets something at the end, that was how it all began. At a point during my primary school days (Primary 3, precisely), I remember dancing with the women’s meeting from my village based in Lagos for a popular musician in the east called Dan Orji at the Cinema Hall 2 of the National Theatre, and that was my very time going to the theatre. From there I danced in my church Saint Anne’s Catholic Church, Itire.”

Her talent was undeniable, and by her teenage years, she had begun dancing with a theatre troupe. But it wasn’t just her technical skill that set her apart; it was her ability to convey emotion through movement.

“Catholic churches are known for promoting and preserving culture through dance, from there I was introduced to a dance group at Lawanson, Lagos, called Theatre Flame Production, which was under the leadership of George Ogunde and Austin Ajibolade. Because I love dancing and realising that aside from my own culture there are thousands more that I don’t know about, it triggered and inspired me to become a professional dancer,” she says.

According to her, aside from showcasing the rich culture of Nigeria, she had opportunities to learn dances and songs from other countries, and from that, collaborations were formed.

“That alone gave me an opportunity to see how the infusion of African culture and English culture could coexist.”

Some of her major productions include the Nigeria Centenary, the International Festival of Drums and Traditional Arts, Egypt, 8th All African Games, Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Dubai Expo 2020, 19th ASSITEJ World Congress and International Theatre Festival, etc…

Of these, she notes, the International Festival of Drums and Traditional Arts stands out the most because, according to her, she had to learn how to play the drum in one week as the only female among the male, and play it well as a professional should.

“It was really tasking considering the fact that it was my first time of handling a drum, and ever since it’s been part of me.

Collaboration with notable artists

Artists like Ara, the first female talking drum player; Sunny Nneji, Mamuze Twins, Nyanya, May7, Segun Arinze, Muma, Omotola Jalade, Stella Damascus, Madam Ajayi lycett, D’banj, Davido etc. The experience has been a memorable one.

Challenges

Sentiments. When you don’t belong to a certain clique no matter how good you are, you might not be involved in a particular job, only when grace speaks for you. I over come it by saying and believing that whatever is mine is mine.

Creative process when preparing for a new performance

In two words: crazy and hectic. It requires total concentration.

Advice to young dancers looking to build a successful career in this field

First, you need to embrace the steps, movements, then enjoy the dance. Don’t be in a hurry to leave or make the money. Learn the techniques, rudiments and originality of each dance sequence and always remember that the spirit of dance is greater than any technique.

Legacy

First and foremost, I never started dancing to make money but to see others smile while watching me dance. Don’t put making money through dance your first priority rather enjoy it and make others enjoy watching you dance.

Most important lessons

When it’s rosy learn how to make good use of that season.

How dance can impact society and bring about change

Just like the founder of the International Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts who believes irrespective of our culture, colour, tradition and religion that drums and traditional arts can bring us together, I also believe dance can only if we try.

Most significant milestones

Touring, showcasing and promoting the rich culture of Nigeria to the world.

