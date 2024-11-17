‘Dance’: DJ Chicken Accuses Wizkid Of Stealing His Dance Moves

Share

Nigerian disc jockey, Ademola Abiodun, better known as DJ Chicken has accused Afrobeats singer, Wizkid of copying his dance pattern following the release of his latest song titled, ‘Kese Dance’.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Wizkid recently released a new song, ‘Kese Dance’ which has been making waves on Spotify live streams.

The song has so far broken records on various streaming platforms within the few days of its release.

However, DJ Chicken has alleged that the Kese dance move is similar to his own dance move, and the singer had copied him.

According to him, the singer’s time has already passed and he’s now trying to copy his style.

He wrote: “The Kese dance keh awon efonu dey play. Them mmu celebrity wey there time don go wan copy my pattern my dance everywhere.”

mccalz01 said: “When Popsy replies him in the next 10 years make nobody come for him o”

double__d2.0 commented: “Shey Wizkid even drop any dance step ni wey this guy Dey zozo”

cashbenkid wrote: “You wey dem go still chop this Christmas dey talk.”

nikkyfabricss_ commented: “Everybody sha wan trend with Wizkid’s name sha”

its_magekboi wrote: “Everybody na FC Lowkey, Top celebrities with their fan base na still FC

Shoutout to Big Wiz ❣️❣️”

