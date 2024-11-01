Dance, A Form Of Therapy, Self-expression –John-Ufot

Share

Emmanuel Aniette John-Ufot, aka Ekpai, is a dancer, choreographer, dance teacher/director, consultant and costumier. He is the Founder and Director of Emajo Africa Arts Initiative.

In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Ufot reflects on his experience as a thespian and challenges. He also talks about their dance piece, ‘Owo’, how dance is a form of therapy, and other issues.

Can you tell us briefly about your background and experience as a dancer and dance instructor?

Emmanuel John Ufot is a theatre art practitioner – dancer, dance teacher, choreographer, dance director, dance consultant and costumier.

He is the founder of Emajo Africa Arts Initiative. I trained at Gongbeat, Drumsvilles, Brenda Crusader, International Organisation For Folks Art, Midan Dance Assembly And Fijoyin Dance Company.

I am also multi-talented artist in ballet, Latin & ballroom, African traditional dance and African contemporary who is familiar with production management and strong choreography skill set.

What inspired you to pursue a career in dance?

Well, I would say I had numerous inspiration, from my late Dad (who use dance in the Troupe in our village in Akwa Ibom), also Michael Jackson among other.

Also there used to be dance competition in my area though the prize was always food but it used to encourage me to watch people like Usher and Sisqo.

What are the biggest challenges you face as a dance instructor, and how do you overcome them?

Convincing schools or clients to pay our charges when they don’t understand the relevance and benefit of dance in their activities or event.

We overcome that by simply stating what they stand to benefit and why paying the charge would be worth their money.

Also working with student who have never dance before and have to left feet, we simply break down their movements and break it down to simpler movement and give assignment to challenge and encourage them to do better.

Your troupe presented a dance piece titled ‘Wind’ at this year’s edition of Lagos Fringe. What is the idea behind ‘Wind’?

Jody Sperling is one of the ideas behind ‘Wind’. She came up with the fabric dance. It reminds us of wind. Then we thought of it as it pertains to nature and climate change. Then went on to do research to more research on wind and came up with it.

What are the things you expected the audience to take away from it?

That climate change is real. That when we take of our environment things like flood, pollution and what have you when something as natural as wind occurs will not be affected. That we as human are not immune to nature’s vices.

How do you approach teaching dance to different age groups and skill levels?

Different levels required different approach. There’s beginners level, intermediate level, advanced level or Masterclass.

Could you describe your teaching style and philosophy?

Well we won’t say we have a particular teaching style. It depends on the client or school and their level.

But it usually tends towards Demonstrative (watch and do method) as you have to show what you want them to execute or picture of what you’re looking to project.

For some students we delegate some of the clients to come up with movement. This encourages them to explore, research and encourages team spirit, self expression where everyone can contribute.

You also tend to see budding leadership qualities in some. Our least style is authoritative as you might end up being frustrated and get the least result.

How do you keep yourself updated with the latest dance techniques and trends in the industry?

We attend workshops and seminars (onsite or online). We also do researches online or travelling.

How important is physical fitness and conditioning for dancers, and how do you incorporate it into your teachings?

It is important as it prevents injuries and sprains.

What are some key qualities or skills required to be a successful dancer and dance instructor?

Good character, willingness to learn and follow. Also, consistency is very key. Believe in yourself.

Do you believe dance can be a form of therapy or self-expression? If so, how do you incorporate that aspect into your teachings?

Yes, it can be a form of therapy. Dance releases the happy hormone which elevates the mood. And in terms of self expression, for children especially we focus on their strengths which allows them to want to do more. They want to go the extra mile to do more.

Are there any misconceptions or stereotypes about dancers that you often encounter, and how do you address them?

That dancers are loose and don’t deserve respect. You dress how you want to be addressed.

Can you briefly explain the importance of dance in promoting mental and emotional well-being?

It boosts your confidence; helps with balance, flexibility and memory. When we dance we release the happy hormone serotonin. Dance is a form of exercise but it’s fun and allows for social interaction. It helps the brain and body release stress hormone. You’re having fun and getting in shape.

Is there a particular style of dance or choreography that you prefer teaching or performing?

Why? Traditional Dance and African Contemporary. One of our objective at Emajo Africa Arts Initiative, which is our NGO, is to be able to promote and preserve the African heritage amongst youth and as a medium of education and psychotherapy.

What advice would you give to parents that want to support their child’s interest in dance?

Parent should do a research on where they want send their children to and what they would be learning. They should encourage they children to be consistent and practice! practice!

Can you discuss any current projects or upcoming performances that you are excited about?

We have piece titled ‘Owo’ that has toured both Nigeria and Ghana. We will be showcasing it at the Lagos Fringe Festival 2024. And proceeds from this will go to paying school fees for a school in Makoko community.

What are your long-term goals and aspirations as a dancer and dance instructor?

Long term goals is to be an ambassador of dance, being a dance tourist and also have a dance academy have cultural exchange programmes.

Share

Please follow and like us: