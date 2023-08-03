Danbatta Hails Author For Writing Book On Cyber Politics

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has commended the author of the book on ‘Cyber Politics’, Dr. Omoniyi Ibietan, for its uncommon industry, literary efforts, and activism in trying to make the society better through shared knowledge.

The public presentation of the book: “Cyber Politics: Social Media, Social Demography and Voting Behaviour in Nigeria,” was made by Danbatta in Abuja recently where government officials, journalists, friends, and accomplished professionals converged on Abuja for the event.

Ibietan is the Head, Media Relations Management at NCC, and Danbatta had done him the honour of not only writing the foreword to the book but also playing the role of the presenter of the book to the members of the public.

Danbatta stated: “I’m fascinated by Ibietan’s passion to write a book on cyber politics. Combining his official work at NCC together with his passion to produce this book is commendable.

“I think Dr. Ibietan committed class suicide by joining the services of the NCC instead of being in the classroom. That is the difference between Dr. Ibietan and I. He joined the Commission to serve while I was beckoned to come and serve the Commission from the classroom.”