Dana takes delivery of aircraft from maintenance

Dana Air has been named the Most Innovative Airline of the year 2023 at the prestigious Nigerian Business Leadership Awards held at the Landmark Events Centre in Lagos. The Nigerian Business Leadership Awards, renowned for celebrating outstanding business leaders, organisations, and individuals, focuses on recognizing entities that excel through innovative products, excellent services, and visionary executive leadership. The selection process for the Most Innovative Airline of the Year involved a thorough assessment conducted by the Awards Review Committee and the Business Day Newspaper’s Research and Intelligence Unit said Frank Aigbogun Publisher BusinessDay Media Limited.

The criteria applied by the review committee encompassed various facets, including Dana Air’s contribution to the Nigerian economy, consumer satisfaction levels, job creation initiatives, market share growth strategies, innovative product offerings, technological integration, and more. Reacting to the award, the Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, expressed immense gratitude for the honor, stating, “we are truly honored to receive the Most Innovative Airline award for 2023. ”This accolade reaffirms our unwavering commitment to setting industry benchmarks, embracing cutting-edge technology, and continuously improving our services to meet the dynamic needs of our esteemed passengers.”

Similarly, Dana Air has announced that there will be additional flights for its customers across its destinations having taken delivery of one of its aircraft from maintenance abroad. “Dana Air is committed to ensuring that passengers have convenient, reliable, and accessible flight options. The introduction of these supplementary flights underscores our dedication to providing unparalleled service and meeting the diverse travel needs of our valued customers,” said Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air’s spokesman. “The supplementary flights will cater to various routes within our network, offering increased frequency and expanded options for travelers. ”Passengers can expect enhanced availability and greater flexibility in securing their preferred travel schedules, accommodating the high demand for flight tickets during the bustling holiday season,” he added.