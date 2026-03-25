Dana King’s Breathtaking Performance

Award-winning Nigerian born singer and songwriter, Akinola Daniel Ojelabi, popularly known as Dana King, has continued show why he remains one of the major voices in the Nigerian music landscape.

His cover of ‘Hero’ originally recorded by Enrique Iglesias, a gripping and fascinating showcase, has continued to attract rave reviews. Singing with such passion and power, Dana King will melt hearts with characteristic finesse. His sonorous and inviting voice echoes with love and care as he makes a passionate call to a girl who he loves deeply.

“Dona King yeah yeah…,” he begins. Followed by series of rhetorical questions. “Would you dance if I asked you to dance? Would you run and never look back? Would you cry if you saw me crying baby?

Would you save my soul tonight? Would you tremble if I touch your lips? Would you laugh? “Oh please tell me this” Not done yet, he continues, “Now would you die for the one you loved baby? Hold me in your arms tonight. I can be your hero baby. Hmmmmm.”

Then an assurance that, “I can kiss away the pain. I will stand by you forever. You can take my breath away.” He then he asks: “Would you swear, that you will always be mine? Or would you lie? Would you run and hide? Baby am I in too deep? Have I lost my mind? “Talk to me. I don’t care. You’re here tonight.” Again, assurance that, “I can be your hero baby. I can kiss away the pain. I’ll stand by you forever. You can take my breath away.”

Winner Songwriter of the Year at 2025 Eko Heritage Awards, Dana King has built a reputation for his emotive vocal delivery and a distinctive musical style that blends alternative pop, soft rock, folk, house, R&B, soul, and African influences.

As has been acknowledged, “his songwriting approach, often marked by heartfelt storytelling and melodic depth, has helped shape his growing influence within the Nigerian and international music scenes.”

Dana King first gained widespread attention in 2015 following the release of his breakout single ‘Omoye’, as well as his cover of Hero, introduced his unique sound to a wider audience and established him as a promising voice among emerging Nigerian artists at the time.

Beyond performing, Dana King is also recognised for his work behind the scenes as a composer, producer, and sound engineer.

In November 2025, he further expanded his influence in the industry by launching his own record label, Magnat Records, aimed at supporting creative independence and nurturing new talent. Raised in Ogun State, Dana King attended African Church Grammar School Abeokuta before pursuing higher education at Crescent University, where he graduated in August 2019.

He later continued his academic journey at Glasgow Caledonian University, graduating in May 2024. He currently resides in Scotland. The recognition at the Eko Heritage Awards added another milestone to Dana King’s evolving career, reinforcing his reputation as a songwriter whose artistry continues to resonate with audiences across borders.