Dana Air, 7 Star Hanger, Deepen Maintenance Partnership

…Commends Minister, DG On Industry Development

In line with its commitment to continue playing a key role in the development of Nigeria’s aviation industry, Dana Air has declared its readiness to further strengthen its partnership with Seven Star Global Hanger.

The Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, stated this at the weekend during a chat with the media, during which he commented on the just concluded Aviation Africa Conference 2023, held at the International Conference Center (ICC), Abuja.

Ettete said that Dana Air had shown massive commitment to the development of the sector from capacity building, to training, and recruitment of Nigerians in key areas of the sector and “first of its kind support for a home-grown Maintenance Repair Organization (MRO).”

According to him, the establishment has unwavering contribution and commitment to the growth of the industry, the Nigerian dream and local content.

He said: “Our contribution and commitment to the growth of the industry, the Nigerian dream and local content is unwavering and we were at the Aviation Africa Conference 2023, in partnership with Seven Star Global Hanger to showcase their achievements.

“Seven Star Global Hanger can actually handle line and base maintenance for B737, MD80, Emb 135/145, Dash 8, Learjet, challengers and a host of other aircraft types and we are here to assure them of our continued commitment to their growth and expansion as we work together to position Nigeria’s aviation in it’s pride of place in the comity of nations.”

Ettete also commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo and the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Captain Musa Nuhu, for their commitment towards the survival of airlines and the development of the industry in general.

“The Minister has set some very good KPIs for himself and seems to have started on a very good footing. He has also assured domestic airlines of his availability to support their growth and sustainability and this is not just commendable but very impressive we pray the Minister achieves his KPIs and more.

“It will recalled that Dana Air was the first airline to broker a major local maintenance deal with Seven Star Global Hanger, signalling the airline’s commitment to see the industry not just grow but surpass it’s potential.

“With a varied fleet of Boeing aircraft, Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with daily flights to major cities in Nigeria,” Ettete said.

It is pertinent to note that Dana Air recently recruited and trained over 20 Nigerian Pilots, Enginners and Flight Dispatchers, to boost its operational efficiency.