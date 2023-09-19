Dana Air, 7 Star deepen maintenance partnership

In line with its commitment to continue playing a key role in the development of Nigeria’s aviation industry, Dana Air and 7 Star Global Hangar have forged a new partnership.

The airline made this known at the just concluded Aviation Africa Conference 2023 held at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja.

Speaking during a chat with the media, the Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, said Dana Air had shown massive commitment to the development of the sector from capacity building, to training, recruitment of Nigerians in key areas of the sector and first- of- it’s kind support for a homegrown Maintenance Repair Organization (MRO).

‘’Our contribution and commitment to the growth of the industry, the Nigerian dream, and local content is unwavering and we are here at the Aviation Africa Conference 2023 in partnership with 7 Star Global Hanger to showcase their achievements.’

‘’7 Star Global Hanger can actually handle line and base maintenance for B737, MD80, Emb 135/145, Dash 8, Learjet, challengers, and a host of other aircraft types and we are here to assure them of our continued commitment to their growth, and expansion as we work together to position Nigeria’s aviation in its pride of place in the comity of nations.

‘’We also wish to commend the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Captain Musa Nuhu, for their commitment towards the growth, survival of airlines and the development of the industry.’’

The minister, he said had set some very good KPIs for himself and seems to have started on a very good footing, stressing that he has also assured domestic airlines of his availability to support their growth and sustainability and this is not just commendable but very impressive and we pray the Minister achieves his KPIs and more.

Having recently recruited and trained over 20 Nigerian pilots, engineers, and flight dispatchers, it will be recalled that Dana Air is the first airline to broker a major local maintenance deal with 7 Star Global Hanger signaling the airline’s commitment to see the industry not just grow but surpass it’s potential.