Dan-Mamman Assumes Office As Niger New CP

The new Commissioner of Police, CP Shawulu E. Dan-Mamman fsi deployed to Niger State on Thursday resumed office at the State Police Command.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun of the new Commissioner resumes duty as the 37th Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, havens taken over from AIG Ogundele J. Ayodeji, psc(+) who was recently promoted and redeployed as AIG Zone 7, Abuja.

The CP who hails from the Lupwe-Takum area of Donga local government area of Taraba State was enlisted and appointed as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (C/ASP) on 18th May 1992.

In the statement signed by Abiodun, the new commissioner of Police solicits for the continued support and cooperation of residents and Nigerlites towards ensuring a more secure environment.

The CP was the Deputy Commissioner of the Police Department of Finance and Administration, Niger State Police Command for four years; and as a Commissioner of Police, he has served as the Commissioner of Police Force Provost Marshal (FPM), Force Headquarters Abuja until his redeployment to Niger State Police Command as the 37th Commissioner of Police in the State.