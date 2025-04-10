DAN Counters Umahi Over Lagos Bridges’ Allegation

Share

The Dredgers Association of Nigeria (DAN) has strongly disagreed with the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, over allegations that industrial dredging activities were responsible for the deterioration of the Eko and Carter bridges in Lagos.

At an emergency meeting held in Lagos, the association stated that industrial dredging has no direct impact on the structural integrity of bridges, warning against the conflation of industrial dredging with reclamation activities.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the Association, Mr. Richard Ntan, DAN clarified that industrial dredging carried out by its members is a highly regulated process, carried out in designated areas far from sensitive infrastructure.

“We wish to clarify that industrial dredging carried out by our members is not the cause of the damage observed in these structures. Our operations are confined to the creeks and central portions of the Lagos Lagoon, far from bridge structures,” the statement read.

Ntan further explained that industrial dredging is essential for maintaining navigable waterways, supporting the smooth movement of vessels, and contributing significantly to Lagos’ economic development.

He stressed that the activities are conducted within an environmentally controlled framework, using precision methods and close regulatory supervision to mitigate any potential impact on infrastructure and the environment.

However, the association called for a thorough investigation into reclamation dredging activities currently taking place near the Third Mainland Bridge, urging the Federal Ministry of Works to distinguish between reclamation dredgers and licensed industrial dredgers.

“It is important that the Minister investigates and identifies those carrying out reclamation dredging near the bridges. These are separate from our members, and lumping us together is unfair and misleading,” Ntan said.

He noted that while DAN shares the minister’s concern for the preservation of national infrastructure, it is imperative to separate the actions of unregulated operators from those of DAN members who comply fully with national laws and guidelines.

“We support the Minister’s call that no dredging should occur close to bridge structures, especially not for reclamation purposes. DAN remains committed to responsible and compliant dredging practices that promote economic growth while safeguarding the environment and public infrastructure,” the statement concluded.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to upholding national standards and contributing to Nigeria’s economic development through safe and sustainable dredging activities.

