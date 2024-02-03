Dammy Kush Unveils New Single ‘Lucky Charm’

Not relenting in her passion for good music; fast-rising Queen Of The Mic popularly known as Dammy Kush is set to release a new single titled ‘ Lucky Charm’.

The new song is set for official release come February 23, 2024; this is coming after Dammy Kush dropped her debut project ‘ Queen of the Mic EP in 2022.

Lucky Charm is a song that reaffirms the love between Lovers with a catchy hook and a sing-along chorus produced by Dawie

In this song, Dammy Kush showcases her versatility with her melodious voice and sets a new standard for musical excellence.

Lucky Charm by Dammy Kush is available for streaming on all Digital platforms