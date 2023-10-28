Dammy Krane To Drop Song Track For Davido Over Alleged Unpaid Debt

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane has announced his plan to drop a song track for Afrobeats singer, Davido titled “Owe B Owe” as he continues to drag DMW boss over an alleged unpaid debt.

It would be recalled that in recent times, Dammy Krane has been dragging his colleague, Davido for refusing to pay him for a collaboration they did.

However, Davido had come out to say that even he didn’t make a dime from the song as he noted how he fed and housed him in Atlanta.

READ ALSO:

A few hours after Davido had taken to social media to debunk debt claims, Dammy Krane fired back as he continued to drag Davido.

He also shared a snippet of a song he is on which is targeted as dissing the Afrobeats singer for being a serial debtor.

The video he shared showed him dancing while the song was heard blaring in the background.

Watch the video below: