Dammy Krane Slams Davido Over Comment On Alleged Arrest

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane has dragged his colleague, Davido for bragging about never being arrested anywhere in the world.

New Telegraph reports that Davido made headlines across social media platforms on April 1, 2024, of alleged arrest after his show in Kenya.

Addressing the news reports, the DMW boss noted that he has never been arrested by anyone in any country for any crime in the world, not in Nigeria, America or the hundreds of countries he has made home throughout his career.

Reacting to Davido’s claims, Dammy Krane stated that Davido’s time behind bars is still pending.

He alleged that the 30BG singer utilizes the money to cover all his evil deeds and still gets supported by his fans for it. He further accused the singer of persuading his late friend, Tagbo to take forty shots of alcohol on his 40th birthday, which led to his demise. According to Dammy Krane, this year, 2024, will be a year of reckoning for Davido. Watch Video Below: https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1775404561030615284?s=46