Dammy Krane Reveals He Can Still Get Wizkid Arrested Over 2016 Incident

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane on Saturday disclosed that he has the right to still arrest his colleague, Wizkid over an incident that happened in 2016 at a Lagos club where he allegedly attacked him with a bottle.

He disclosed this while exchanging words with a Wizkid fan who tackled him on X for saying Portable was now more talented than his favourite.

Reacting to Dammy Krane’s post about Wizkid, the X user took to the singer’s comment section to write; “They go soon break another bottle for your head no worry. Fool.”

READ ALSO:

In response to the X user, Dammy Krane wrote, “Them not rn am well, if not for Shina Peller & Obagoal, I would have locked up Wiz; which I still can do if the need arises.

“Jit threw glass cup in my section in Quilox then ran away to hide in Shina Peller’s office & beg me lol Wiz know to say Men for ent ram; R.I.P 44.