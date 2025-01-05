Share

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, has weighed in on the online feud between Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest and Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reports that Cubana Chief Priest and Burna Boy have made headlines after engaging in an online beef.

The online feud began after Burna Boy threw shade at Cubana Chief Priest, calling him “Owerri Rick Ross.”

Cubana Chief Priest also retaliated by describing the Grammy award Burna Boy won as having something to do with Diddy P Combs.

Amidst the online brawl, Dammy Crane shared a photo of a child allegedly the son of a Cubana Chief Priest whom he had allegedly abandoned in Kenya.

Dammy Crane asked Cubana to channel his energy to take care of his “Supposed” abandoned child in Kenya.

He wrote, “Make Burna help me tell fraudpriest make e go collect PIKIN wey e abandoned for Kaenya o’.

