Dammy Krane Lays Heavy Allegations Against Davido, Vows To Expose Secrets

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane has gotten tongues wagging on social media as he lays heavy accusations on Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Taking to her Instagram page, Dammy Krane alleged that people around the Afrobeats singer, Davido die every year, vowing to expose his dirty secrets.

This allegation comes amid claims that the DMW boss owes Dammy Krane a certain amount of money, which Davido refuses to pay.

Following several allegations of unpaid debt, Davido took to his social media page to respond to Dammy Krane, saying he was not paid for the song Dammy Krane was calling him out for.

READ ALSO:

Davido also mentioned that he provided Dammy Krane with free verses on various songs and housed him for three years in his overseas home when he was homeless.

However, during this ongoing dispute, Dammy Krane continues to express his thoughts on his social media page while referring to Davido as “Owe B Owe.”

Speaking further, he alleged that several people who are friends or loyalists of the Nigerian singer, Davido, die every year.

He said, “Na every year person dey die around am, una dey kill dem chop as you wan dey misbehave (you dey send thugs ba) ‘Owe B Owe’ Asiri e ma tu sita.”

This has, however, garnered a reaction from netizens as they flocked to Krane’s comment section to warn him about the potential consequences of his statements and actions.

See some reactions below:

@iamehizojie: “It’s a shame that you don’t even have anything to post anymore. U b like who even Dey alive so.”

@bigboybenjay: “Na one tweet wey @davido use reply you, na him don dey give u High BP.. lol baba wan use Davido rebrand him career.”

@IRekiya50624: “See as you the take pay person wey help your career when Wizkid break bottle for your head.”

@JamesLo80042146: “If I be Davido, wit this thing wey you talk ehn I for make sure say you no go talk am again.”

@Debbie03874073: “Da hate is much on Davido, u cannot break what God has made,una don dey show una self na wa.”

@tonyrunna: “But this is wrong, why mock @davido over the people he lost? Remember, we’ll all die someday, so be mindful of your words. It hurts.”

@Saodami1: “You are doing wayyyy too much bruhh, but I think I also like where this might lead you to.”

See post below: