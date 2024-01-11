Dammy Krane Knocks Davido Amid Rift With Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane, has wedded into the ongoing drama between Tiwa Savage and Davido.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tiwa Savage filed a petition against Davido, accusing him of harassment and bullying.

This is coming after Tiwa’s ex-husband, TeeBillz, took to Instagram on Monday, to threaten Davido for disrespecting his family.

Prior to Tiwa’s petition, the Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin on Wednesday said an investigation has begun.

Reacting to the drama, Dammy Krane, in a post on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, shared a video of some individuals assaulting a man and claimed that it was Davido and his crew.

Captioning the trending clip, Dammy Krane sent a message to Davido’s fans to stop supporting oppressors.

He wrote, “Video clip of Owe B Owe and crew attacking tokunbo. Say No to Oppression and Bullying ‼

If humans support the foolishness and wickedness of a man, GOD won’t. Meanwhile, this owe b owe boy has not learnt from what happened recently If you believe Nobody can touch you because of your money and paid supporters.

“GOD will show you he can touch you where it would hurt the most. POWERFUL GOD.”

