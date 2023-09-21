Dammy Krane Criticizes Iyabo Ojo Lover, PaulO’s Mourning Tribute To MohBad

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane has taken to social media to express his disappointment with Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paul Okoye, also known as Paulo, over his recent post mourning the late singer, MohBad.

Paulo took to his Instagram page to share a heartfelt message, paying tribute to Mohbad and shedding light on the 27-year-old artist’s struggles, including fears, harassment, and depression.

Paulo highlighted the emotional turmoil that MohBad had shared with him before his untimely demise.

Paulo wrote: “Rest well #Mohbad BEYOND WORDS JUST NOW I WAS WITH YOU IN LONDON YOU OPENED UP YOUR FEARS, THE HARASSMENT, THE DEPRESSION.

“BUT YOU REMAINED RESILIENT, YOU WERE FULL OF LIFE, A SHINING, AND LIKE THAT YOU ARE GONE. I’M DEEPLY SADDENED REST IN ETERNAL PEACE MOHBAD!!!MY FRIEND. #STOPBULLING #STOPHARASSMENT.”

Reacting to Paulo’s comment, the music artist, Dammy Krane took to his social media page to criticize PaulO’s message as being “medicine after death.”

He questioned what Paulo had done with the sensitive information that Mohbad had confided in him.

Dammy Krane wrote, “Medicine after Death, Mohbad complain to una, what did y’all do about it? And una get Naira Marley number including Olamide, una Ps: Don’t ask people.

“How are you? If you can’t help when they respond “I’m not fine” be thinking say na drugs? #JusticeForMohbad.”

