March 4, 2024
Damilola Ogunsi Reacts As ‘Anikulapo’ Viewer Mistakes Him For White Man

Nollywood actor, Damilola Ogunsi has taken to his social media page to react after a viewer erroneously faulted the ‘Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre’ Director, Kunle Afolayan for casting “a white” as an angel in the series.

A scene from the series showed when Saro (played by Kunle Remi) met an angel (played by Damilola Ogunsi) at the gates of heaven.

Reacting to the scene, a viewer with the X handle Ohjayi wrote, “This thing has to stop, why use white as angel inside black movie #Anikulapo.”

In response to the X user, the albino actor (Damilola Ogunsi) reposted the viewer’s tweet, saying it feels good for him not to be recognised.

He, however, said he is “blacker” than anyone in the scene.

Ogunsi wrote; “Feels good not to be recognized.

“I’m sure I’m ‘blacker’ than anyone in that scene.”

