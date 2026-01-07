Media personality Dami Foreign has tendered a public apology to Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage following widespread backlash over comments he made involving her son, Jamil Balogun.

The issue began after Dami shared a video of the singer and her child online, accompanied by a caption that questioned the boy’s facial expression.

The post quickly attracted criticism from social media users, many of whom described it as inappropriate.

Tiwa Savage responded directly to the influencer on X, warning him to refrain from making any further comments about her child and stressing that such actions could have serious consequences beyond social media.

In response, Dami Foreign later admitted that the singer had every right to be upset.

He expressed remorse for the post and clarified that he had no harmful intentions toward Tiwa Savage or her son.

In a message addressed to the singer, the X influencer explained that his comments had been misunderstood, adding that he had always admired her and had previously shared positive remarks about her online.

He, however, offered a sincere apology for any pain or discomfort his post may have caused, insisting that his actions were never meant to cause harm.