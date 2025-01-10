Damboa Fallen Soldiers Eternal Heroes, We’re Indebted to Them, Says Shettima

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima, has described the soldiers, who lost their lives repelling the terrorist attack in Damboa, Borno State, as eternal heroes whose sacrifices will never be in vain.

The Vice President also reaffirmed his deep sorrow and firm solidarity with the families of heroic soldiers.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, Shettima noted that the military recorded a decisive victory in Nigeria’s ongoing counter-terrorism efforts but regretted that the price of freedom is eternally steep.

He said: “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I received news of our brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our nation in Damboa.

“These 6 valiant soldiers demonstrated exceptional courage in the face of danger by protecting their fellow citizens.”

In the attack, which took place in Sabon Gari, involving terrorists attempting to ambush troops at a Forward Operating Base, the soldiers’ decisive response, bolstered by reinforcements and air support from Operation HADIN KAI, not only neutralised 34 terrorists but also led to the troops recovering weapons and ammunition and largely weakening the attackers’ capabilities.

Vice President Shettima lauded the soldiers’ heroism, saying, “Their sacrifices remind us of the extraordinary price of peace and security.

“These heroes died ensuring that their fellow Nigerians can live in safety, free from the scourge of insecurity that has impacted our country.”

He reassured the grieving families that their beloved children did not die in vain, noting that “their sacrifices will be forever remembered in our nation’s history, and their memory will continue to inspire future generations of Nigerians.

“To our armed forces, your unwavering commitment to protecting our citizens, even at the cost of your own lives, fills us with profound gratitude and respect.

“We will continue to support you and provide all necessary resources to ensure you can carry out your duties effectively.”

He further urged Nigerians to honour the fallen heroes by standing firm in the collective pursuit of peace and security.

“May Allah grant our fallen heroes Aljannah Firdaus, comfort their families, and give us all the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Shettima prayed.

