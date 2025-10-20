Dambazau To Deliver Lecture On Security At 7th JFCN Annual Lecture

Former Chief of Army Staff and exMinister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd), will deliver the keynote lecture at the 7th Annual Lecture of Just Friends Club of Nigeria (JFCN), scheduled to hold on November 4, at Bolingo Hotel, Abuja.

The lecture, themed “Nigeria’s Security Challenges and the Quest for National Cohesion: A New Paradigm for Internal Security Architecture and Governance”, which is scheduled to start at 10am, comes at a time of heightened public concern over Nigeria’s internal security crisis and the search for lasting solutions to terrorism, communal conflicts, and organized crime.

The Chairman of the event is Prof. Tonnie Osa Iredia, former Director General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), a former Director General of National Orientation Agency and founder of Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City, Edo State.

According to Mr. Fred Ohwahwa, the President of JFCN, the high-profile event will provide a platform for deep reflection and policy-driven conversation on how Nigeria can rethink and rebuild its internal security systems in light of emerging national threats. General Dambazau, who served as Chief of Army Staff from 2008 to 2010 and later as Minister of Interior from 2015 to 2019, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most experienced voices on security matters.