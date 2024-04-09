Damagun: Minority Caucus Warns 60 PDP Reps Against ‘Unparliamentary Practices’

The minority and People’s Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives led by Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) has attached the 60 PDP members calling for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Illiya Damagun.

Recall that Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP) had Monday addressed a press conference on behalf of 59 other PDP lawmakers calling for the resignation of the National Chairman.

But in a statement issued and co-signed by all the minority caucus leaders, Kingsley Chinda, (Caucus leader), Ali Madaki, (deputy leader, NNPP, Kano), Ali Isah J.C., (Minority Whip, PDP, Gombe) and George Ozodinobi, (Deputy Minority Whip, LP, Anambra), the caucus said the coalition of opposition lawmakers led by Hon. Ugochinyere is “A body unknown to parliament and caution members to desist from unparliamentary practices”.

The statement read “Our attention has been drawn to a press release by the group and state unequivocally that the Minority caucus and PDP Caucus dissociate themselves from the said press statement.

“The said coalition of lawmakers led by Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere is unknown to the parliament and both caucuses condemn in totality the absurd move, the uncouth and unparliamentary language of the group.

“The general public should take note that such a coalition is unknown to parliament and their demands do not represent that of the Minority parties.

“The said lawmakers should desist from further misinformation of the public and be more honourable in their conduct”.