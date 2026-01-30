DAM Street Battle Project 3.0: Expect Bumper Creative Feast This Year –Stephen

Sunday Iniobong Stephen of Inistic Multimedia Company, organisers of the Dance, Art and Music (DAM) initiative, a Lagos-based street talent discovery platform, has assured of a bumber creative and cultural feast for this year’s edition of the talent discovery project, tagged DAM. Street Battle Project 3.0.

He noted that last year edition was a big success, adding that in 2024 there were not able to achieve much. “We successfully hosted the second edition of its flagship talent discovery event, DAM Project 2.0, on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Gisajec College, Afromedia, Ojo, Lagos. Designed to provide young people with an opportunity to express themselves through performing and visual arts, including dance, music, and drawing.

The DAM initiative continues to foster creativity, build confidence, and support skill development among emerging talents across Lagos communities,” he said. This edition featured over 60 participants competing across the Dance, Music, and Art categories. After hours of captivating performances and creative displays, winners emerged in each category as follows: in the Dance Category, Osuocha Darlington claimed the top position, followed by Unlimited Praise as the first runner-up and Anunobi miracle as the second runner-up.

In the Music Category, Triumph emerged the winner; with Unlimited Praise and Benny Guesh taking the first and second runner-up spots respectively; while in the Art Category, Gold Orema emerged the winner, with Chilasa Favour and Ubuike John taking the first and second runner-up positions. All winners received cash rewards of N20,000 for first place, N10,000 for first runner-up, and N5,000 for second runner-up.

The first-place winners were also presented with a prize board, while certificates of participation were issued to all recipients. “DAM Project 2.0 maintained a high level of credibility through the involvement of respected industry professionals who served as judges: Barrister Ademoye Dorothy Ugonwa, Lawyer and Chairperson of the Guild of Nigerian Dancers, judged the Dance category; Mr. Dotun Oluwa, Acting Head of Department, Fine Art & Applied Education at the Lagos State University of Education, oversaw the Art category; Mr. Nwachukwu Jeremiah Ugonna, Music Director, Producer, and Coach, judged the Music category.” According to him, the event also featured special guest musicians NG (Onyeukwu) whose performances energized the atmosphere and encouraged young participants to remain committed to their artistic pursuits.

“The impact of DAM Project 2.0 within the Afromedia community was significant, as the event successfully showcased new talents. DAM Project 2.0 was supported by Africa Food Store, ONE18 Suit Hotel, Ariviah Table Water, Inky And Series, D Select Studio, Dynamic Tales and other brands.” Inistic Multimedia Company, a creative for young creatives across Lagos and beyond, continue to support and promote creatives minds and motivate young participants to keep refining their skills in preparation for future editions.

He also assured that the initiative’s commitment to youth empowerment through arts and creativity remains strong and continues to grow with each edition, stressing that the idea behind DAM is to bring creativity to the young ones and also encouraging skills on dance, visual art and music. “It is also aimed at giving them opportunity to be impacted through mentorship, encourage more creative idea which make them stand out on their skills.

“DAM gives the participants the opportunity to reach out to one another and also create a bond with unity.” On this year’s edition, DAM PROJECT 3.0, he said: “We should expect more young talents expressing art at it is finest. “The major challenge is finance and sponsorship. We need More companies to collaborate with us and also media partners.”