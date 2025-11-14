Dam Project’ll Promote Artistic Expression, Nurture Creativity –Stephen

Sunday Stephen is the initiator and producer of DAM Project, a creative initiative that celebrates expression through Dance, Art, and Music, focusing on empowering youth on the streets. A professional with experience in healthcare management, clinical support services, multimedia production and video editing. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about the vision of DAM Project, challenges and other issues

What drew you to multimedia production, and how did you develop those technical skills alongside your healthcare career?

Storytelling has always been a clear vision for me. Photography began as a hobby, but as I observed patients’ behaviors and emotional reactions during therapy, I began to see how visual storytelling could reveal powerful dimensions of healing.

I attended workshops, learned editing tools, collaborated with creatives, and taught myself many techniques. Over time, I found a balance using creativity to capture the human attitudes, emotions, and reactions that define healthcare.

Which multimedia projects are you most proud of, and what made them successful?

One of my proudest moments was being behind the camera to capture movement and dance reflections of how the human body expresses emotion and resilience. These projects were successful because they humanized physiotherapy, transforming it from a clinical practice into a story of strength, hope, and transformation.

How has your clinical background influenced your approach to storytelling and content creation?

As a physiotherapist, I’ve learned to listen not just to physical symptoms but to the deeper stories behind them. That same attentiveness shapes my creative work. My clinical perspective helps me tell stories that blend science with emotion, giving my content authenticity and purpose.

What role do you think visual media and creative content play in modern healthcare communication?

Visual media and creative content play a pivotal role in transforming healthcare communication. They simplify complex medical concepts, make health education more accessible, and help break down emotional barriers. Whether through awareness videos or artistic campaigns, creative storytelling makes healthcare more relatable, engaging, and human centered.

Why do you believe creativity is essential in healthcare, and vice versa—how can healthcare inform creative work?

Creativity is essential in healthcare because it encourages professionals to think beyond clinical rules and standard guidelines. It promotes innovation, empathy, and genuine human connection. On the other hand, healthcare gives creative work depth and purpose, grounding art in service using imagination to heal, inform, and inspire.

How can creative industries help address healthcare challenges like health literacy, patient engagement, or public health awareness?

Creative industries can transform medical practice and public health communication into relatable stories. Through video, music, and art, people can see and feel health messages rather than just hear them. This emotional connection creates deeper understanding and inspires behavioral change far more effectively than information alone.

What inspired you to bridge these two worlds rather than choosing one lane and staying in it?

Because both represent healing, just in different languages. Healthcare heals the body, while art heals the spirit. I couldn’t abandon either; instead, I found purpose in blending them to create a holistic approach that celebrates both science and creativity.

In what ways does your healthcare expertise make you a more effective creative professional, and how does your creative work make you a better healthcare professional?

My healthcare background and creative work go hand in hand. My clinical expertise brings precision, ethics, and empathy into my creative process, ensuring that my storytelling remains both authentic and responsible. In turn, my creative side makes me a more compassionate and communicative healthcare provider. It allows me to see beyond medical conditions and connect with the human experiences behind them.

Can you tell us about this new project that focuses on health and creativity? What’s the core vision?

The DAM Project is a creative initiative that celebrates expression through Dance, Art, and Music, focusing on empowering youth on the streets. Its core vision is to provide a platform for young people to express themselves freely, discover their talents, and explore opportunities beyond their immediate environments.

The project also recognizes the link between creativity and well-being using artistic expression as a pathway to improved emotional, mental, and physical health.

What are the key objectives you hope to achieve through this project?

The key objectives of this project are to promote artistic expression, nurture creativity, and foster community engagement through diverse art forms. The project aims to discover and support young talents, contributing to the growth and development of creativity within Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

What role will multimedia production play in the project’s execution and outreach?

Multimedia production lies at the heart of DAM. Through video documentation, photography, and digital storytelling, we will capture and share the transformative experiences of participants. This creative approach amplifies outreach, inspires wider audiences, and promotes artistic growth and awareness both locally and globally.

What have been the biggest challenges in organizing this project, and how have you addressed them?

One of the biggest challenges has been creating awareness and encouraging young people to utilize the platform as a means of self-expression and personal discovery.

Additionally, securing adequate funding remains a significant hurdle, as organizing such an initiative requires substantial resources to ensure quality and inclusivity.

These challenges are being addressed through strategic partnerships, community outreach, and seeking sponsorships to strengthen the project’s sustainability and reach.

On a personal level, why does this project matter to you?

This project is important to me because it provides young talents on the streets with the opportunity to express themselves freely and engage audiences in unconventional settings, without the limitations of traditional performance spaces. It bridges creativity, self-expression, and community engagement, highlighting the vital role of artistic involvement in society.

What life experiences have shaped your belief in the connection between health and creativity?

Working with patients who discovered joy through movement, especially those facing physical limitations, has shown me that creativity can unlock resilience and promote well-being in profound and unique ways.

What advice would you give to healthcare professionals interested in developing creative skills?

Start small and stay curious. Experiment with photography, writing, dance, or storytelling, creativity enriches empathy and helps you become a more attentive, compassionate clinician.

What legacy do you hope to leave through this work?

I aim to leave a legacy where creative exploration is recognized as a powerful tool for healing, and where healthcare fully embraces art as an integral component of the wellness journey