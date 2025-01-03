Dalyop Fom Distributes Wrappers To 1000 Widows In Plateau

Share

a member representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Hon. Dalyop Fom has distributed wrappers and cash assistance to 1000 widows across Barkin and Riyom Local Government Councils of Plateau State.

While distributing the wrappers in Gwol Hotel and Resort Barkin on Thursday said the aim is to alleviate the suffering and challenges faced by widows in the constituency.

Hon. Fom emphasized that widows, Youths and Women have been the focus of his support for many years even before he joined Politics.

According to him the program, which has already benefited 1000 widows, is expected to reach a total of 2000 beneficiaries.

“Just two days ago, we completed the Riyom phase of the program, and today we’re wrapping up in Barkin Ladi. This initiative primarily focuses on widows, a group I’ve consistently supported for many years.

“So far, 1,000 widows have benefited, and while the list doesn’t include everyone yet, we’re aiming for a total of 2,000 beneficiaries”.

The Lawmaker had expressed his commitment to empowering his constituents, particularly vulnerable groups like widows, demonstrating his dedication to creating positive change in his community.

Hon. Fom, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party and last year defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC), said the defection was a strategic decision driven by his desire to connect his constituency to the national government, ensuring they benefit from governance at both state and national levels.

“By joining the APC aims to create platforms for my constituents to acquire skills, discover their talents, and nurture them.

Hon. Fom urges his constituents to support the President’s agenda for restructuring and rebuilding Nigeria.

He also invites them to participate in upcoming consultations, where he will present materials and ideas for discussion, ensuring that their views are accurately represented on the floor of the National Assembly.

“Now that we’re in the new year, we must give our constituents hope. The President has emphasized building a “new hope,” and I am working to establish this in our constituency while aligning with his vision.

“I need to connect my constituency to the government of the day. The APC is actively building economic structures and working on a vision that will benefit the nation. They’ve also proposed a budget that aligns with development goals.

The Gwom Rwei of Barkin Ladi, His Royal Highness Da Edward Gyang, represented by Gwom Gwol Da Chollom Gyang, commended the lawmaker for empowering widows and appealed to him to assist the local government in addressing electricity challenges.

The APC Chairman of Barkin Ladi, Hon. Davou Haruna, and an official of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Mrs. Salome Jaja, expressed happiness with the lawmaker’s good representation in their separate goodwill messages.

However, Beneficiaries, including Mrs. Esther Iliya Musa and Regina Joseph Dung, appreciated the lawmaker’s gesture and prayed for his continued success in 2025.

