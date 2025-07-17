New Telegraph

July 17, 2025
Dalung Blames Misunderstanding, Poor Teamwork For Buhari’s Challenges

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has said former President Muhammadu Buhari remains one of the most misunderstood leaders in Nigeria’s political history, adding that his administration was weakened by poor teamwork and unrealistic public expectations.

Speaking during an interview with Trust TV’s Daily Politics programme on Wednesday, Dalung said Buhari had genuine intentions and commendable personal values, but struggled to translate those qualities into effective governance due to the kind of people he surrounded himself with.

He said: “President Buhari was a political leader of the poor. He had the discipline, the personal integrity, and a deep sense of purpose. “But the burden of expectations placed on him was extremely high.”

According to him, many Nigerians expected quick solutions from Buhari, especially after his 2015 electoral victory, but those hopes were soon dampened by the realities of governance and the behaviour of individuals who joined his political movement late.

