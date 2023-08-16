Dalori’s Election As Deputy Chair, Assets To APC – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) zone E has described the election of the former Borno State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori as Deputy National Chairman North as deserving.

The NANS zonal executives who briefed the media on Wednesday in Abuja said Dalori is an asset to APC.

The NANS zone E Coordinator, Comrade Bappah Hassan in his address said, “As the highest Students body, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) wishes to state that, the ruling All Progressive Congress has made a decision that will sustain the foundations of the Members of the founding fathers of the party of which our Grand Patron Dalori is one.

“We by this, wish to congratulate our Grand Patron Rt. Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori on his Emergence as the National Deputy Chairman North and Particularly the Youths and Students body in the region.

“Our reasons to speak in his favour are as a result of his wide acceptance across boards, particularly the NANS Zone E that has accorded and recognized him in different fora for his Contributions to the upliftment of Students within the North East region and the country in general.

“Since the formation of the party over 10 years ago, Dalori has been one of those on the front burner that have given all to the success of the party, especially the triumph of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu and Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima.

“We have worked very closely with him as our Grand Patron and this is the reason why many student groups and NANS in particular opted for and massively supported him.

“No doubt, Dalori is now a household name in Nigerian politics and one attribute that which has differentiated him from his contemporaries is his philanthropic and golden heart. We are proud to associate and identify ourselves with this noble personality that has assisted hundreds of young Nigerians, across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, to be self-reliant.

“An experienced leader and politician, Dalori is a three-time councilor, member of Borno State House of Assembly, and six-time chairman of Konduga local government. Since joining active politics, Dalori has been an active and grassroots politician of high repute that is respected by all and sundry.

“These are the reasons why we the National Association of Nigerian Students NANS Zone E compressing Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba States are proudly associating ourselves with his widely read and documented achievements. We are confident that the APC will be healed and keep soaring higher with his Emergence.”