Dakuku Peterside’s Essays Collection On Nigeria Under Makere Imprint Sets For Publication 

Masobe Books is thrilled to announce the publication of BENEATH THE SURFACE: Essays on Nigeria’s Chequered Journey, a forthcoming collection of essays by renowned syndicated columnist, author, public policy and turnaround management expert, Dr. Dakuku Peterside.

The book is set for international and Nigerian release in October 2025, with public presentations planned in Lagos and Abuja.

This highly anticipated work is a compelling collection of essays that peels back the layers to reveal the unvarnished truth about this remarkable nation.

From the pulsating heartbeat of its economy to the intricacies of governance, from the vibrant spirit of its youth to the enigmatic realm of leadership, from the scars of conflict to Nigeria’s dynamic role on the world stage—this book provides a 360-degree perspective, leaving no stone unturned.

With penetrating insight and unwavering thoroughness, these essays deliver a powerful exposé of Nigeria’s multifaceted reality.

This explosive compilation sparks conversations on economics and politics, challenging preconceived notions and uncovering the authentic soul of a nation on the rise.

Beneath the Surface is the key to unlocking the vibrant, complex, and ever-evolving narrative of an introspective look at Nigeria.

Beneath the Surface has been critically appraised as: “A manual that every conscientious person in authority should read.” — Professor P.L.O. Lumumba

“A window for future exploration of the options for a new Nigeria.” —Bishop Mattew Kukah

“A must read for policy makers, academics and the general reader.” —Prof Kyari Mohammed

About the Author

Dr. Dakuku Peterside is a Public Sector Management Turnaround Expert, Leadership Coach, Public Affairs Analyst and Columnist. He had served at all tiers (Local, State and Federal) and two arms (Legislative and Executive) of government in Nigeria.

As one of the most syndicated columnist in Nigeria, he is a regular feature in most of the country’s top media publications.

He is the author of two other books; Strategic Turnaround, story of a government agency; and Leading in a storm, practical leadership strategies in crisis situations.

The title is scheduled for release on October 2025. For more information, please contact: Theresa Ominiabohs at +234 701 838 3286, email: theresa@masobebooks.com, follow us @masobebooksng on Instagram and Twitter, or visit the Masobe Books website at www.masobebooks.com.