Dakuku Peterside To Speak At Int’l Bunker Conference In Ghana

One of the leading voices in the African maritime sector, Dr Dakuku Peterside, is to speak at the forthcoming International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) Africa conference in Accra, Ghana from September 5-7, 2023.

The International Bunker Conference (IBC) has become a world renowned forum for the international bunker industry. About 500 industry experts and industry stakeholders from around the globe are expected to attend this year’s conference.

The organisers, International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) who are the organizers, are the voice of the global bunker industry and represent all stakeholders across the industry value chain. Peterside, who is the immediate past director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), will be sharing thoughts and ideas with industry experts, regulators, investors, operators and policy makers.

A Public Sector Turnaround expert, he will be speaking from a well informed background, having also been the Chairman of the Association of Africa Maritime Administrations (AAMA), whilst holding the helm of affairs at NIMASA.