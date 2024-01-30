Dakuku Peterside To Chair New Telegraph Awards 2024

In celebration of good governance, the management of the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph newspapers, has named writer, columnist, public sector management turnaround expert and influential political figure, Dr Dakuku Peterside, Chairman of the New Telegraph Awards 2023.

The Chairman will set the tone of the award celebration night and join an array of illustrious Nigerians to present the awards to the public and private sector leaders and organisations that have distinguished themselves.

Most of the personalities and organisations that would be honoured are symbols of excellence.

The New Telegraph Awards is instituted to celebrate and recognize individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves by actively contributing to the betterment of society and leading by example, as well as inspiring others.

The award is scheduled to hold on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah; Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed; Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri: and Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya among several others are selected to receive awards.

Dr Peterside is a politician, thought leader, policymaker and civil society leader who served in key positions of government, including as a high-ranking member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives and later as Director-General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.

According to the New Telegraph management, Dr Peterside was unanimously chosen to chair this year’s awards based on integrity and a political personality who symbolizes transformation, innovation, patriotism and intellectual vigour in public service.

“The principles he holds align with the values New Telegraph sets out to celebrate in this year’s award,” the management said in a statement signed by the Editor, Juliet Bumah.

“Dr Peterside advocates frequent performance measurement and the evaluation of public policies and programs to ensure appropriate interventions that meet people’s needs.

“His legacy as Director-General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency was phenomenal. He turned the agency from a pariah state to a world-class regulator, which led to its repositioning and global acclaim. He has given seminal talks in at least fifteen countries on public sector turnaround.

“Dr Dakuku’s weekly column which is one of the most syndicated, is incisive, thought-provoking, intellectually engaging and often tackles big issues embroiling the society. He is the author of Strategic Turnaround, the story of a government agency and two forthcoming books; Beneath the Surface and Leadership in a Storm.

“He is a consistent and vocal advocate for good governance, transparency, ethical leadership and new thinking”, the statement reads.