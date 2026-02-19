Dakuku Peterside Mourns Senator Mpigi

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Barry Mpigi.

Dr Peterside described the late Senator as a committed public servant whose contributions to the development of Rivers State and the Niger Delta would remain indelible.

According to him, Senator Mpigi was a grassroots politician who maintained a strong connection with his constituents and demonstrated dedication to the ideals of representative democracy.

“I received with profound sadness the news of the passing of my friend and brother, Senator Barry Mpigi. His death is a painful loss not only to Rivers South-East Senatorial District, but to Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole,” Dr Peterside said.

He noted that the late lawmaker’s passion for public service, humility, and commitment to the welfare of his people distinguished him during his time in the Senate and in previous public engagements.

Dr Peterside extended his heartfelt condolences to the Mpigi family, the people of Rivers South-East Senatorial District, the Rivers State Government, and colleagues of the deceased in the National Assembly.

“At this moment of grief, I pray that God grants his family, loved ones, and constituents the strength to bear this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he added.

Dakuku Peterside Media Team

February 19, 2026