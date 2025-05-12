Dakuku Peterside Mourns Asoluka

Share

Former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside says the demise of Dr Chris Asoluka, an authority in the maritime sector, has created a huge vacuum that will take ages to fill.

Peterside, who received the news with a shock, described the deceased as a “mentor supporter and adviser,” during his term as the helmsman at NIMASA.

He noted that the late Dr Asoluka represented progressive thinking and was ever willing to share his thoughts on maritime matters, just as he opened his doors for mentorship to so many people.

According to him, “Dr Asoluka was an authority and quintessential consultant on maritime issues.

Share