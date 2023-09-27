Dakuku Asks Africa To Unlock Maritime Potentials For Sustainable Devt

Former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, has said that the sustainable development of the African maritime sector is crucial to unlocking the potentials of the continent and making it a huge contributor to the world economy.

Speaking at the African Development Senior Managers Forum on Environmental Management System in African Seaports at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt, Peterside said Africa accounts for less than three per cent (3%) of global trade.

Peterside said the statistics just about 15% intra-African trade compared to Europe (68%), Asia (58%), North America (48%), and Latin America (20%). He argued that African leaders under the auspices of the Africa Union (AU) must quickly activate the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) aimed at boosting intra-African trade.

He noted that with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) estimating that AfCFTA could boost intra-African trade by up to 33% and cut trade deficit by 51%, time was of the essence in promoting trade.

Peterside said, “This increase in trade will lead to higher demand for maritime transport, create new market opportunities, and spur investment in port infrastructure.”

He maintained that the maritime sector will play a key role in African development, but the continent needs to strengthen governance issues, improve infrastructure, invest in human capital, and improve the operating environment.

The former chairman of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AMAA) added that for the maritime industry to play its role as a facilitator of growth in the continent, there is the need to fast-track its development and sustainability anchored on the environment, society, and economy.

Peterside revealed that developing a sustainable African maritime industry entails concise policy and sustained commitment to implementation, governance structure, robust monitoring and enforcement regime, conducive operating environment, investment in technology, digitalization, automation, and innovation, among others.

“Achieving a sustainable African maritime industry requires a holistic approach and long-term commitment from governments, industry leaders, and society at large.

“It is a complex challenge but with collective effort and innovative solutions, such as an articulated road map, effective governance structure, digitalization, decarbonization, sustainable energy, environmental sustainability, and international partnership; it is possible to minimize the negative impacts of maritime activities on the environment while fostering economic growth.

“These keys are interconnected and must be pursued collectively to unlock the full potential of a sustainable African maritime sector,” he said.