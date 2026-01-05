Dakore Egbuson Breaks Silence On Father’s Death

Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande has finally addressed the passing of her father, sharing an emotional tribute that reflects both deep sorrow and gratitude for his life.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress, who revealed that her father died on January 1, 2026, described herself as deeply broken by the loss, while also finding comfort in the belief that he is no longer in pain.

In her heartfelt message, Dakore appreciated her late father for the lasting impact he had on her life and that of her siblings.

She credited him for the fond memories they shared, his infectious laughter and the strong values of excellence he passed on to his children.

She also fondly recalled his passion for music and his distinctive sense of style, traits she said remain unforgettable.

The actress acknowledged that her family experienced its own challenges over the years, but stressed that her father was deeply loved and would be missed beyond words.

She expressed her enduring love for him and noted that his absence has left a profound void.

Dakore also appealed to her fans and well-wishers to keep her family in their prayers as they navigate the painful period of mourning.

Her message followed an earlier announcement by her younger brother, actor Timini Egbuson, who first made public the news of their father’s death and vowed to honour his memory by continuing to make him proud.