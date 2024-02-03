DAISI OLOTU: ‘I’ M Best Suited to Reposition NANTA, Foster Stronger Relationships Across Boards’

Daisi Olotu, is the Group Managing Director of Dees Holdings, he speaks with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the prospects and challenges of travel business in Nigeria and his quest to become the next president of the National Association of Travel Agencies of Nigeria (NANTA) as the body prepares for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated to hold in April in Lagos

Background

Daisi Olotu is the Group Managing Director of Dees Holdings, a conglomerate with interests in Hospitality, Oil and Gas, Automobile, Travel, and Tourism. His outfit is one of the well-established and successful groups in Nigerian travel ecosystem. This is just as Olotu himself is well – versed and trained in travel business, with many years of experience that has seen him been able to navigate the various fields that he has set his foot on, making huge impact and one of the most respected operators in the ecosystem. Self-enfacing, humble and passionate about his devotion to his creed and occupation, with a commitment to impacting his society and adding value to the Nigerian travel ecosystem. Well lettered and schooled, Olotu holds an Advanced Diploma in Ticketing and Reservations (IATA) from an Aviation Training school in Switzerland; Diploma in Human Resources Management from the University of Lagos, and B.SC in Business Administration from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)-(inview). Speaking on his quest for the Golden Fleece, he tells you that, ‘‘I am committed to continuous learning, I have attended numerous courses globally related to Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality.

The journey to having a slice of Nigeria’s travel business

With over three decades’ experience in the Nigerian travel space, he made his incursion in 2000, with the establishment of Dees Travels and Tours Limited, a prominent Travel Management Company (TMC) in Lagos that over time has become a household name to many travellers. ‘‘I had worked with other travel agencies before establishing Dees Travels and Tours. From there I developed a flair for aiding people in achieving their travel dreams, and it became more of a hobby. Setting up my agency allowed me to shape the rules and policies to provide services that aligned with my vision,’’ he says of the beginning of his romance with travel business. His agency, he notes has made progress over the years, as he narrates the path of growth, ‘‘My agency has grown from a humble beginning as a travel agent that started over two decades ago with just one staff and myself in a small office, and today we have close to a hundred staff, in nine offices spread across the country. I can by all standards, say emphatically that I am fulfilled. We give glory to God.’’

Challenges

Coming this far, he says has not been without the attendant challenges inherent in the Nigerian business environment, saying, ‘‘In terms of business, while not without challenges, it has been generally good business.’’ Some of the hindrances he enumerates, ‘‘challenges include navigating government policies affecting airlines, which directly impact our operations. The aviation industry as a whole has never had a solid policy to rely on as changes occur rather frequently, it is up to us to continue to adapt to these situations. ‘‘The dynamic nature of the aviation industry requires constant adaptation. Driven by passion, we persevere through challenges, adhering to the mantra, ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”

Staying power

With his hands in so many pies, he also has his feet deeply rooted in the politics of the travel business as one of the committed and frontline members of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), where he served as the National Financial Secretary of the body, you won- His response is as interesting and profound, as he says, ‘‘the sustaining factor is the genuine enjoyment of what I do. Passion fuels resilience, and knowing that I am doing something I love keeps me motivated.’’

A foot in NANTA’s politics

For anyone familiar with the Nigerian travel industry, one of the formidable associations, with an enduring history and high wire politics associated with it, is the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA). It is no wonder then that any travel operator worth the name and wants to go far in the industry, signed up with the body. For Olotu, his case is not any different, as he recounts that, ‘‘I have been a member of NANTA since 2000. I saw an association ready to care for its members and see to their needs, and I wanted to be a part of that.’’

Sight on NANTA’s presidency

Buoyed by the passion to serve on a higher level in NANTA, Olotu has thrown his hat into the race for the presidency of the body, which is up for grabs this year as the association set for its elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the month of April in Lagos. He is regarded as one of the frontrunners and actually the man to beat given his wide spread influence and followership as well as record of achievements. The fact that he has also served at the national level as recent as 2022 also puts him in pole position for the job. ‘‘I played active roles, culminating in serving as Vice President of Lagos Zone and National Financial Secretary. I figure that as you run a successful business over the years, people tend to trust you can deliver in other areas as well,’’ he says of his present quest for the top job of NANTA.

‘‘These experiences positioned me to understand the intricacies of the association,’’ he says as he recalls some of the positions he has served over the years. ‘‘I held the position of Vice President of Lagos Zone (2008-2012) and National Financial Secretary from (2018-2022). I can confidently say my administration fared well. We weren’t with- out challenges, of course, however, if you look back on what we achieved, we didn’t do badly at all.’’

Notable achievements recorded serving NANTA

Olotu catalogues some of the achievements recorded by NANTA during his tour of duty as national officer. These and many others, he believes put him in good stead as the anointed candidate. This is as he notes, ‘‘despite challenges, my administration at NANTA achieved commendable results. Notable contributions include innovations, such as introducing an Administrative Officer for member welfare and enhancing our Zonal account from where it was previously. ‘‘Having served the association in various capacities, I have been privy to see that the association is lacking in some areas such as the existing gap between the airlines and the travel agencies. Recognising these gaps, I aim to bridge them and foster a stronger relationship between both parties. ‘‘With extensive experience and association standing, I believe I am best suited to reposition NANTA. Understanding the travel business intricacies is crucial for effective leadership.’’

Agenda

‘‘My agenda is to build healthier relationships with the airlines and the government, which is essential for the industry’s success. The travel agency will be non-existent without the airlines, and if government policies are not in our favour then all our goals will be thwarted. ‘‘My agenda is to bring NANTA to the position of sitting side by side with these people by the grace of God, to push for- ward our needs and goals. ‘‘As a travel agent and a NANTA member, addressing these core issues is important to me as it affects me as well. If we overcome these challenges, we stand a better chance of rebuilding NANTA to what we need it to be. ‘‘I am confident and I hope members who know and understand the issues we have will opt to vote for Daisi Olotu and recognise my commitment to resolving industry issues.’’

Message to NANTA member

‘‘My message for the members of NANTA is not to forget that we are travel agents first before anything else. We ought to prioritise a good relationship with our principals and the government for NANTA’s longevity. ‘‘Therefore, members should ensure to vote for a leader who has the requisite knowledge and ability to ensure we get the result we hope for. With support from both elders and younger agents, I believe I am well-positioned to lead NANTA.’’

Backing of NANTA’s elders

NANTA in a way is a peculiar organisa- tion when it comes to determining who runs the body, as it has a formidable and influential group of people generally referred to as ‘Elders’ of NANTA. This group is believed to call the shots, however, not openly, therefore, to rise in NANTA, you need their nod and anointing, no matter how popular you might be within the ranks of the body. Given this established tradition, one sought to know from Olotu if he has the support of the group or he is an anointed candidate of the group? ‘‘Yes,’’ he declares, as he explains that, ‘‘I have the support of the elders as I have the experience and knowledge needed to take NANTA to the next stage.

Both the elders and the younger agents who know their onions know that looking at my antecedents, I am what this association needs in our current situation.’’ However, he adds that, ‘‘my administration aims to be all-inclusive, focusing on the continuous growth of all agents. No group or agent is to be slighted or made to feel undervalued. We can only make this work if all hands are on deck.

A challenged travel industry

‘‘The current climes are not very favourable for travel agencies. However, acknowledging these challenges and making strategic efforts to beat them can help travel agencies overcome the current adverse situation. ‘‘I believe my Presidency can address these problems. I am confident in my ability to address these challenges, and I intend to find solutions to ensure NANTA’s survival and growth, as this also affects me being a member of NANTA and a travel agent.

On trapped airlines’ funds

‘‘The travel agency is impacted by the challenges in the aviation industry and other economic factors. The hike in fares does not favour us and the trapped funds of air- lines in Nigeria only compound the issue. ‘‘To address these issues, engaging with the government and the airlines is crucial for finding solutions. We need an avenue to discuss the challenges faced by travel agents and come up with mutually beneficial solutions. ‘‘Timely release of trapped funds is essential to prevent further negative consequences for the industry. Timely intervention is essential to navigate the current challenges and secure a brighter future for the industry. If we continue on this road without timely intervention, then I am afraid for the industry. That’s why I am advocating for us to intervene now. If we work strategically, I am sure we will see brighter days.’’

On the future of Nigerian travel industry

‘‘Despite the challenges, the future of travel in Nigeria is promising, with the increasing number of travellers. However, we need the help of the government to look into the aviation industry as a whole and find ways we can combat the high fares and oth- er challenges to make it even better. ‘‘Urgent government intervention is needed to address issues such as mis-matched currency practices affecting airline costs and ticket prices. According to some airlines, landing and other charges are paid in dollars, while they are being asked to sell tickets in naira. ‘‘This can only lead to a huge loss on their end, which also accounts for the high fares we suffer. Soon by the grace of God, we will be able to sit and discuss with the government, informing them of our challenges and what we need to overcome them.’’