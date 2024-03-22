Dairy Importation: NACCIMA Kicks Over Cbn’s Reviewed Policy on Forex

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Oye Esq., has kicked against the lifting of foreign exchange restrictions the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) placed on the importation of milk and dairy products, warning that it could result in the decline of local production. Oye, in a statement, expressed concerns over the potential ramifications of the policy change, especially against the backdrop of naira’s current depreciation and the inconsistencies observed in customs duty payment.

According to him, “we acknowledge the Central Bank of Nigeria’s efforts to refine trade policies in alignment with the evolving economic landscape. “The decision to lift restrictions on dairy importation by all entities, barring selected companies, suggests a strategic move towards liberalizing the sector, which is commendable from a free-market perspective. “However, as a professional body deeply invested in the growth and stability of Nigeria’s economy, we must express our concerns regarding the potential ramifications of this policy change, especially against the backdrop of the naira’s current depreciation and the inconsistencies observed in customs duty payment.

“The depreciation of the Naira has already placed a significant burden on importers, with the increased cost of foreign exchange reflecting on the final prices of goods and services. “The recent policy shift, while potentially increasing competition and broadening market access, could also exacerbate this burden, leading to higher retail prices for milk and dairy products, ultimately affecting the end consumers.

“In addition, inconsistent customs duty payments have been a significant challenge for businesses in Nigeria. This inconsistency not only hampers the ease of doing business but also creates an unpredictable trading environment. “A policy change of this magnitude requires a concomitant strengthening of customs regulations to ensure that all stakeholders are on a level playing field.”